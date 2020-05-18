Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the March 1, 1999, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
What does it take to be a state champion in swimming? Or any other high school sport?
It’s changed somewhat in the past 15 or 20 years.
What hasn’t changed, and has even become a bit of controversy in some cases, is the amount of time an athlete is asked to spend on one sport.
Swimming is a good example. Charles Scribner, a high school junior, just claimed a state championship in the 200 freestyle. He’s been swimming since he was five and competes almost year-round in the sport.
Scribner said lots of experience in competition was a big help in the state swim meet.
“I’ve been in enough big meets that I was able to block out a lot of things about a state meet that might bother some of the other guys,” Scribner said. “I was able to focus on exactly what I needed to do.”
While swimming has taken that kind of commitment for quite awhile, it’s becoming common for athletes to make the same kind of commitment to other sports, too.
“It’s becoming less common to see three-sport athletes, at least at more competitive levels,” Hastings High swimming coach Jill Orton said. “And even if an athlete is playing one sport, they might be in training for another during the weekends and other spare time.”
A good example would be girls basketball players who play in volleyball tournaments on weekends.
“It’s not always the popular choice, but if you’re an athlete competing for a college scholarship, you may not have many options,” Orton said.
While most of the swimmers competing in Saturday’s state swim meet started at a young age, they haven’t all just been swimming.
“In Hastings, we encourage our young swimmers to do all the other sports,” Orton said. “As they get older, we ask for more of a commitment. And quite honestly, the ones who make the commitment are the ones who are the state champions. It’s pretty rare that a state champ is someone who just competes during the high school season.”
A swimmer learns the basics before high school through repetition and competition. Once in high school, training becomes the focus and experience can only help.
“I don’t think swimmers necessarily have to compete year round, but they do have to stay in the water to expect great results,” Orton said.
In Hastings, swimmers have an indoor and an outdoor season with about a six-week break in between.
Swimmers can start in the Hastings Youth Aquatics Club in an age-group program when they’re about five. Orton said club works diligently to make it fun for the youngsters so they don’t get “burnt out.”
The HYAC has a mentor program so young swimmers can experience the success of more experienced swimmers.
“There are so many kids who watched Charles and all the others compete (Saturday) on TV,” Orton said. “That’s such a benefit to a program because. success breeds success.”
