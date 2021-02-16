It’s an obvious statement, but this year’s state wrestling tournament will be like no other before it. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced officials to take different measures to maintain heath safeties at the event.
Everyone inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha who isn’t actively wrestling on the mat will be required to wear protective face coverings. Spectators will have no other option but to turn to their mobile devices to display their ticket. And keep the phone out if you want something from the concession stand, as the Health Center will be a cash-free facility — fret not; cards can still be allowed to use for purchase.
Oh, and the Nebraska Scholastic Activities Association added an extra day to the tournament and separated the classes competing in order to keep the number of people at the CHI Health Center from becoming unsafe.
But the most important thing is that we are going to have a tournament. Last week, at the Class B, District 1 meet in Schuyler, Adams Central head coach Dan Lonowski epitomized the state’s relief that the wrestling season was able to exist this year.
“I prefer the three-day tournament, but I understand if this is what we have to do to get through COVID then that’s what we’ll do,” he said. “I’m just excited that it looks like we’re going to have a whole season. A month ago nobody knew; two months ago nobody knew. Now, it looks like we’re going to reach the finish line.”
There may not be quite as many people at the CHI Health Center for each session during the tournament, but the tournament will go on. Some things will be different — most of which ultimately are unimportant — but passion radiating from the wrestlers will be just as evident and just as infectious.
Top of the class
For the first time in more than 30 years, the Hastings wrestling team is going to Omaha as reigning state tournament champions. The Tigers have more of an uphill climb toward the top of Class B this season — taking five fewer wrestlers (eight) this year than they did in last year’s title run — but they can still make plenty of noise in Omaha this week. After all, Beatrice is the only Class B team to boast double-digit state qualifiers, with 11.
HHS had seven of its 13 qualifiers medal in last year’s state tournament. All but two of those grapplers were seniors, leaving Blake Davis and Landon Weidner as the team’s only returning medalists. Davis was sixth while Weidner placed third last year.
Weidner enters the tournament as Hastings’ highest-rated Tiger. HHS’ 145-pounder is second in his weight class with only Aurora’s Trevor Kluck ahead of him. And the only time those two would meet is in the state championship.
Tribland has another returning state champion but in the individual sense. Sutton’s Joseph Hinrichs brought home the gold medal and is eyeing a repeat. The Mustangs’ 160-pounder is ranked No. 1 in the weight class.
Hinrichs has just one loss on the season, against Malcom’s Gavin Zoucha, who is 35-3 on the year and is also in Class C’s 160-pound bracket. The two would only meet in the finals.
Adams Central’s Braiden Kort wasn’t able to bring home a state championship during his freshman season last year, but after placing second he’s got his eyes on the top spot of the podium. He certainly has a tough road ahead, being in a stacked 120-pound weight class. Only four wrestlers in the field of 16 have lost more than nine matches all year.
Returning medalists
Tribland boasts three more wrestlers that will be looking to improve their spot on the podium after bringing home medals last season. Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn placed fifth as a freshman last year. Superior’s Payton Christiancy (sixth) and Thayer Central’s Dominic Stewart (fourth) also earned hardware at last year’s meet.
The state tourney begins Wednesday with Class A taking the morning session and Class D going in the afternoon. Those two classes will wrap up their tournaments on Thursday, before classes B and C follow the same format Friday and Saturday. Here are all of Tribland’s state qualifiers.
Class B
- Adams Central — Justin Barbee (113), Braiden Kort (120), Devon Ackles (132), Sam Hemberger (195), Tyler Pavelka (285)
- Hastings — Cameron Brumbaugh (106), Hunter Anderson (113), Elijah Johnson (126), Blake Kile (138), Landon Weidner (145), Jett Samuelson (152), Jackson Phelps (170), Blake Davis (220)
- Minden — Evan Smith (132), Hunter Heath (138), Alex Banuelos (160)
Class C
- Fillmore Central — Travis Meyer (106), Alex Schademann (126), Aiden Hinrichs (145), Jacob Stoner (160), Connor Asche (285)
- South Central — John Brodrick (126), Brayton Jarosik (170)
- Sutton — Joseph Hinrichs (160), Vance Smith (285)
Class D
- Doniphan-Trumbull — Drake Belville (132), Colton Horne (195)
- Franklin — Grant Haussermann (113), Alex Wilbur (160), Jacob Harrison (195), Joseph Kahrs (220), Tavin Uden (285)
- Kenesaw — Nickolas Kuehn (120), Trevor Kuehn (138), Sean Duffy (182)
- Red Cloud/Blue Hill — Aiden Piel (113), Brooks Armstrong (145)
- St. Cecilia — Caleb Klein (285)
- Superior — Hayden Neeman (106), Aaron Allgood (138), Jordan Brown (182), Anders Webber (220), Payton Christiancy (285)
- Thayer Central — Triston Wells (106), Ashton Sinn (113), Brenner McLaughlin (126), Dominic Stewart (145), Buchannen Tietjen (160), Andrew Engle (195)
