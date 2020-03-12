LINCOLN — The stands weren't empty, there were still fans filling them. But at the state basketball tournament venues around Lincoln Thursday, the feeling wasn't what it usually is on the biggest stage.
In an effort to limit public gatherings due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and on recommendation of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the Nebraska Schools Activities Association announced Wednesday morning it would be limiting attendance to "the varsity players, coaches, team support personnel (athletic trainers and student managers) and school administrators of the qualifying schools and their immediate families."
Cheerleaders, bands, JV players and other students and fans were prohibited from attending.
The NSAA required participating schools to compile a list of players' family members who would be attending, and school administrators would monitor the entrance and check off those listed as they entered.
Lonnie Abbott, assistant activities director at Adams Central, said he spent most of Wednesday cataloging names with Patriots' head coach Zac Foster and organizing team accommodations.
Abbott was one of the AC administrators who manned the door at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Thursday morning as fans showed up.
"We had a station upstairs where fans checked in. The nice thing about Adams Central is we know everybody," Abbott said. "So it was a pretty easy process, just basically looking at the list we had and checking off names as they came to the door."
One of the fears with the NSAA's decision was fans who were not on the list would try to persuade or barge their way in at the door. Fortunately, Abbott didn't have to face that issue.
"We didn't have anybody show up who wasn't on the list. There were no turnaways," he said.
But with just family members in the stands, the environment vastly contrasted with that of the girls tournament a week ago, in which AC also participated. Abbott estimated about "98 percent (of fans), if not 100, were here last week."
"I first noticed it just walking in," said Ed Sughroue, who attended last week and is the father of junior guard Nathan. "It was just way quieter, not as much traffic right around Devaney, and obviously, probably one-third less people here."
Foster, who said his initial reaction to the NSAA's decision was thankful because the tournament wasn't canceled altogether, agreed the differences were noticeable, but the game was still the same.
"You'd be lying if you said you didn't notice it, but I thought the people that were here were fantastic," Foster said. "I thought they really tried to give us an atmosphere. But when the ball went up, and I know it's cliché, but we were coaching and they were playing. Between the lines there's still 10 guys playing basketball and a couple officials out there, and it's going to be a game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.