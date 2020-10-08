An Adams County farmer who has given years of service to the corn industry at the local, state and national levels is being recognized for his efforts.
Lynn Chrisp of rural Hastings ended his term as chairman of the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board with the start of the association’s new fiscal year Oct. 1. The Corn Board is the group’s governing body.
Prior to serving as board chairman, Chrisp served as first vice president and the president of the board.
In a news release, the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Corn Board honored Chrisp for his 25 years of leadership in the National Corn Growers group.
“It’s hard to describe the impact Lynn Chrisp has had on our nation’s corn industry,” said Dan Nerud, a Dorchester area farmer and president of the Nebraska Corn Growers, the NCGA state affiliate. “He has always been someone I’ve looked up to in my own life. He’s the kind of leader who is truly serving for the betterment of the industry. He’s one-of-a-kind, and I look forward to working with him down the road.”
Chrisp joined the Nebraska Corn Growers Association on the local level in 1988. At the state level, he served as chairman of the government relations committee and helped plan and implement the group’s leadership program to Washington, D.C., as well as further develop a partnership between the state association and Nebraska Corn Board under the Nebraska Corn brand.
At the national level, Chrisp served on numerous NCGA action teams over the years and worked on issues including global agricultural trade, production, stewardship, biotechnology and ethanol. He served on NCGA’s Corn Board for nine years.
“Lynn has been a staple in the corn world for a long time,” said David Bruntz, a Friend area farmer and chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Even though Lynn is concluding his time on NCGA’s Corn Board, I expect and hope that he continues to be involved as an active leader in our corn industry. He has a proven track record of success, and our state’s farmers have benefited from his service.”
Chrisp farms in the Hastings-Kenesaw area with his wife, Michelle. He plans to remain involved with the Nebraska Corn Growers at the local level and will work with the national organization through its foundation.
Chrisp’s other leadership has included serving as a member and chairman of the Southern Power District board of directors.
