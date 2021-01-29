Experts from production agriculture, government and academia will be featured in Hastings Feb. 11 for a statewide conference on protecting and improving soils and bottom lines in agriculture.
The Nebraska Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference runs 1-4:30 p.m. on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Attendees may participate in person or online. Check-in for pre-registered individuals attending in person begins at 12:30 p.m. No fee will be charged.
Those wishing to attend in person must register in advance since day-of, walk-in registration will not be permitted. All those attending in person are required to wear facial coverings.
The conference is designed to inform growers who are just getting started with cover crops as well as to those already making cover crops part of their operation.
Topics and presenters include:
“Soil Sensing and Soil Health,” Kristen Veum, research soil scientist, University of Missouri
“Optimizing Your Cover Crop ROI,” Rebecca Clay, agronomy coordinator, Practical Farmers of Iowa
“Using Aerial Imagery to Determine Cover Crop Impacts on Cash Crop Growth and Development,” Andrea Basche, professor of agronomy and horticulture, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
“Experiences and Economics Using Ceral Rye as a Cover Crop,” Chad Bell, farmer
“Pathway Toward a Healthy and Resilient Soil to Achieve Optimum Productivity and Environmental Quality: Cover Crops are Key!”, Jerry Hatfield, retired director, National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment
“On-Farm Research of Incorporating Cover Crop into a Three-Crop Dryland Rotatation,” Ken Herz, Herz Land and Cattle, Lawrence
“Cover Crop Panel,” involving growers, landowers and consultants
The event is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board. Certified Crop Advisor credits have been applied for and are pending.
For more details or to register, visit https://enrec.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference/ or contact Nebraska Extension educator Melissa Bartels at 402-367-7410 or melissa.bartels@unl.edu.
