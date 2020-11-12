The rival down the road in Seward nearly stole her, but when decision time came, Katharine Hamburger kept the family's allegiance strong.
Hamburger on Thursday signed her letter of intent to play four more years of basketball at Hastings College, the perennial NAIA women's hoops power right in her own backyard.
The decision to be a Bronco makes her the third child in the family to stay local and play for the hometown team. Clare, her older sister, was an all-conference volleyball player at HC and her brother, Jake, finished his basketball career there and had an assistant coaching stint.
"Just growing up around Hastings and going to their games, and being around the gym and stuff, I've just really loved the atmosphere that I've always experienced," said Hamburger.
"I'm really excited."
Jake went to Morningside before transferring back home. Her other brother, Phil, attended Doane in Crete. Katharine said Concordia came knocking and drove a hard bargain, but Hastings was where she wanted to be.
Hastings College head women's basketball coach Jina Douglas said selling Hamburger on the program was a battle.
"We were a little worried about some other GPAC schools in there," Douglas said. "You always think that it's close to (her) home, so hopefully that will help you, but is it too close to home? We were worried about that, as well, down the stretch.
"Luckily, she committed to us."
Douglas sat by Hamburger and her parents at the table set up for the ceremony in St. Cecilia's Chapman Gymnasium. She noted the importance of recruiting a quality person as much as a quality athlete.
"She comes from a great family," Douglas said. "We know her family really well. And I think any time you can get a great person from a great family, that helps."
St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt was just happy to see one of his players finally sign to play the sport he coaches. Former star players like Tori Thomas, Makenna Asher, and Kameron and Natalie Kissinger signed to play other sports collegiately.
"This is my fifth year coaching basketball. We've had a ton of success, and Katharine is the first one to sign to play basketball, which is exciting," Berndt said. "We've had them go play softball and volleyball and track, and we're always excited when they move on to the next level and when a part of our basketball family gets to continue doing something they love to do."
Hamburger is joining a program that is consistently ranked in the top half of the NAIA rankings. The Broncos' season concluded sourly in March because of the NAIA's decision to cancel the remainder of the national tournament, but the team was a No. 1 seed and finished the year 30-3.
HC recorded the best start in program history last year, racking up 26 wins before suffering its first loss. But, four starters graduated in the spring, which leaves an opportunity for Hamburger to enter the program and see the court right away next fall.
Douglas even joked during the press conference that she'd take Hamburger now.
"If you guys don't mind, we'll take her this year," Douglas cracked. "She can graduate early."
First, Hamburger and the rest of the Hawkettes have some unfinished business.
St. Cecilia is the two-time defending champion in Class C-2. Hamburger led the team in scoring after coming off the bench in March's championship win.
Hastings College has won three national titles, none since 2006, and has failed to qualify for the tournament just twice since 2001.
Douglas said winning is recruitable and it translates.
"Any time you can get a high school player from a great high school program, it really helps," Douglas said. "They're used to winning, they have high expectations, they know that they need to play hard. Obviously, St. Cecilia has been a great program."
Douglas said Hamburger will fit into the lineup as a post player, similar to STC assistant coach Rachel Jelden, who also played at HC.
"Post players are kind of few and far between sometimes at our level," Douglas said. "(Hamburger is) someone that can go inside, outside, score on the block, and that really stood out to us as well."
St. Cecilia's journey to a potential three-peat has Hamburger excited. She's optimistic that the Hawkettes will have a chance to do so.
"I just hope everything can go smoothly and we can play this whole year," Hamburger said.
