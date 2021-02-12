PROSSER — With social distancing, masks, and quarantines minimizing most human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, an at-home distance-learning program offered at Christ Lutheran School near here is bringing family closer together through shared experiences.
Introduced locally at the school with a rural Juniata address in August 2020, the Florida-based Abeka remote learning program is Christian-based. It is putting parents with flexible schedules concerned with the uncertainty of health risks their children may face attending public and private school programs on campus at ease through a rigorous curriculum that allows them to leave indelible marks on their children through lessons taught and learned at home.
Principal Doug Eisele concedes the program isn’t for every family. But for parents able to commit to the long hours necessary to direct their child’s educational experiences, it has been a blessing, allowing children able to adapt to the challenges posed by the at-home study format a chance to learn at their own pace.
“The ones who are in it really seem to enjoy it,” Eisele said. “It’s a full day, a pretty rigorous program. Having a very committed, self-directed child helps. A child that’s a little self-motivated flourishes.
“The academics of these kids are monitored, so there’s no slippage. Parents tell me they like that they don’t have to think up the homeschool program. They like the challenging academics.”
Families are asked to commit one semester at a time to the program, which currently serves six students as an extension of Christ Lutheran’s on-campus program, which now is serving 80 students in preschool through eighth grade.
The K-8 Abeka program uses DVDs and online instruction to deliver lesson plans. Lisa Wright, the on-staff, on-campus music teacher at Christ Lutheran, coordinates the relationship between the school and Abeka and is the primary point of contact for the families doing remote learning.
Religion lessons taught by on-campus teachers via live computer feeds from Christ Lutheran, coupled with weekly online school chapel services, keep families connected to the school community while eliminating potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.
The program isn’t intended to compete with other area schools or Christ Lutheran’s on-campus program, but simply to give parents with concerns about potential educational disruptions from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, another option to consider, Eisele said.
While the school now has a mask mandate in place, concerns expressed by some parents about the use of masks made offering an off-campus option seem a worthy endeavor to school board members.
For Amanda Fitzke of Juniata, overseeing the at-home education of her three children, grades kindergarten, third and fifth grade, has become a full-time commitment. She considers the opportunity a blessing — one that affords her the opportunity to spend some seven hours daily directing their study habits and lesson plans.
“I just jumped in,” the one-time public school nurse said. “I just enjoy teaching the kids.
“The curriculum comes with DVDs, so they’re watching classes half the day. The other half we use to reinforce what they have learned.”
An unexpected benefit of the program has been how it has strengthened the familial bond between mother, father Daniel Fitzke, and their children, she said.
“We’ve really grown closer as a family, which in the midst of a pandemic is one of the silver linings,” she said. “It’s a rigorous curriculum that our kids have responded well to. When I work with them, they get that one-on-one attention, so that if they don’t get it (the lesson) I can work with them before moving on.”
Staff direction from Wright ensures parents and children stay on task from day to day, Fitzke said.
“Everybody is doing their part to make sure everybody can get a good education,” she said. “We really enjoy it. It hasn’t felt like work.”
To Erika Schroeder of Juniata, a nurse and stay-at-home mother, the at-home option has worked splendidly for her two children enrolled in the kindergarten program.
The supportive staff at Christ Lutheran has made her transition to educator seem almost seamless, giving her and her husband, Caleb, one less thing to worry about in an oft-times unsettling outbreak climate.
“With everything going on this year, it’s been a really good step for us,” she said. “With the uncertainty of the pandemic, we were just kind of looking for an alternative. They (Christ Lutheran) have done a very good job of being great resources. You don’t feel like a number here.
“Jumping into homeschooling would be overwhelming if you were doing it on your own. The school has provided great guidance and resources to call and check in with. They’ve just basically guided me through the process and given me tips and pointers. That has been amazing.”
Eisele said the board is considering adopting the at-home option permanently. His hope is to grow the program and offer more interfacing options between distance learners and those enrolled in the on-campus program.
“We had originally set it up so that students could come in and participate in some programs, but none of the families in it now feel comfortable doing that yet because they’re so concerned about COVID,” he said. “But it’s an option.”
Christ Lutheran currently is accepting applications for enrollment for both its at-home and on-campus programs.
For information, call 402-744-4991 or visit online at christjuniata.org.
