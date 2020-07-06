Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the March 10, 2008, edition of the Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
LINCOLN — What a year it’s been for the St. Cecilia boys basketball team. It’s a journey that began back in the fall with intense two-a-day practices. It’s a journey that came to an end Saturday in the ultimate fashion, with a 50-43 win in the finals of the Class C-1 state tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“Back in November, those two-a-days, five hours of basketball, it was almost like hell for awhile,” senior Jesse Souchek said. “But once we got going ... Coach always said you’re not supposed to have fun during practice. What’s fun is actually winning. Right now, we’re actually seeing that. It’s really fun up here to win.”
It’s St. Cecilia’s first boys basketball title basketball since 1969. The Bluehawks had won just one game in their last 10 tries at the state tournament before this season.
“It’s unbelievable,” said a teary-eyed Souchek, one of three seniors who ended their high school basketball careers with a state title. “Words can’t even describe the feeling. I mean, your last season to win a state championship and to know that our school hasn’t done it for 39 years, it’s unbelievable. It’s just a great feeling knowing that we’ve brought what our school hasn’t had for a long time.”
It’s a feeling that nobody on St. Cecilia’s team had felt before Saturday.
The Bluehawks had been close on the football field in recent years, taking undefeated records into the post-season each of the last two years. But, each time, St. Cecilia came up short of reaching the title game, los-ing in the semifinals in 2006 and falling in the second round this last fall. On the basketball court, St. Cecilia took an 18-2 record into the state tournament last season but went one-and-out in Lincoln.
“We’re always good in football,” junior Matt Sterup said. “Basketball, we’ve had some good teams the last couple of years. All that disappointment just builds, and we just let it all out on the court and finally got one.”
St. Cecilia certainly had an interesting past year on the basketball court.
After Scott Rosno resigned following last year’s season, for-mer Hastings College coach Mike Trader joined former Lawrence-Nelson coach Trent Blackwell as co-head coaches.
Blackwell was placed on administrative leave in the middle of the season, eventually being dismissed from the school. Trader never went to St. Cecilia’s games but ran practices and scouted opponents this season.
Rob Kober, a long-time assistant under Rosno, took over as interim co-head coach after not being with the team for the first part of the season.
The one constant was the players, who put together a 23-2 year to go with the state title.
“The kids did it,” Kober said. “It’s all them. The kids did a great job. Fantastic. This group, you never knew. They can do about anything they want to.”
