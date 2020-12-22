On Tuesday night Fillmore Central hit the road for one final game before the Christmas break as they traveled to Chapman Gym to take on the St. Cecilia Bluehawks.
The Bluehawks were on a mission in the game. STC went on a 12-1 run in the first quarter and never looked back as the ’Hawks defeated Fillmore Central 50-33.
“I was proud of how they played defense for the most part. I thought our pressure really caused a lot of problems for them (Fillmore Central),” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “We were working on some of our pressing throughout practice and that paid off for us.”
Fillmore got on the board early in this contest with a bucket at the 6:45 mark when Keegan Theobald hit a shot, but it was the Panthers’ lone bucket of the quarter. After that, STC went on a 12-0 run in the frame. John Starr knocked down the teams’ first basket before Carson Kudlacek hit back-to-back treys to spark the run.
In the second quarter, STC came out firing. Only 15 seconds into the third quarter Bryaden Schropp knocked down two consecutive 3-pointers to jump out with a 6-0 run to start the frame. Hayden Demuth would come into the ball game off the bench and nailed a trey and another basket for STC. Garrett Parr also added five points as the Bluehawks tallied 17 points in the frame.
Fillmore Central had a better second frame. The Panthers shot 55 percent in the frame and got five points from Isaiah Lauby. But even after the improved quarter, STC still led 29-15.
“We have been talking about a sense of urgency. We have been talking about consistency and putting them all together and we are not there yet,” said Fillmore Central head coach Jordan High. “I thought we put some things together tonight. Saint (STC) is a good team. They shot well. I was pretty pleased on how we played defense. We got to put it together as a team and we did not put enough possessions together.”
The third quarter was a struggle for STC, which went 3-for-8 from the floor and went scoreless in the final three minutes of the frame. The Panthers had similar struggles as they shot 3-for-10 in the quarter, as the Bluehawks maintained a 37-24 lead.
St. Cecilia found its groove again, making five of its 12 shots from the floor. Schropp, Kudlacek, Hayden Demuth and Anderson each had a made bucket to help STC close out the game in a victory over Fillmore Central, 50-33.
STC points
Bryaden Schropp 10, Carson Kudlacek 9, Garrett Parr 9, Hayden Demuth 7, Jenson Anderson 5, John Starr 5, Grant Rossow 4, Caden Krikac 1
Fillmore Central points
Isaiah Lauby 8, Garrett Nichols 7, Riley Hiatt 6, Keegan Theobald 6, Parker Uldrich 4, Kody Myers 2
