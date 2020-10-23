KEARNEY — Alayna Vargas set the bar high for herself.
Vargas, who as a freshman won the gold medal in Class D for St. Cecilia at state cross country last season, had plans to repeat.
Mother Nature, as well as Crofton’s Jordan Arens, disrupted those plans at Kearney Country Club Friday.
Ahrens, a freshman, ran away, literally, with the gold medal and her time of 19:06.6. Vargas was left in second place, just ahead of Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan.
“The first mile went out pretty fast,” Vargas said. “I was going to try to stay with (Ahrens), she just got away from me."
Not that she didn’t try to play catch up, but Vargas decided to do the best with the situation she was placed in. She settled for silver and a time of 19:49.3, which was 43 second behind first.
“I just kind of ran my own race and trusted my training,” Vargas said. “I calmed myself down and didn’t let (not getting first) get to me.
“It definitely wasn’t my PR, but I think I tried to run as smart as I could. I just let the second mile get away from me.”
Vargas unseated a three-time champion last season, pulling the upset of Ainsworth’s Rylee Rice with her time of 19:15.6.
Friday’s high temperature in the mid-30s didn’t allow for the same success. Vargas said the cold air stung her lungs.
“It burns pretty bad,” she said. “Other than that, I like this better than heat, though.”
Despite not earning gold again, Vargas was happy with where she ended up.
“Of course I’m a little disappointed that it didn’t happen again, but you can’t be mad about second place,” she said.
Lucia Bykerk and Megan Vrooman finished 10 seconds apart for STC. Bykerk was 49th (23:37.7), and Vrooman 51st (23:37.2).
Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Ladelle Hazen, who finished 40th with a 21:44.0, said the conditions got the best of her, as well.
“I really wish I would have placed but I did the best that I could. So did my teammate Ellie (Janda),” Hazen said.
Hazen, who was sixth here as a junior last season, said she’d never participated in a race with as cold of weather.
“Not this cold, no,” she said. “I was dressed pretty nice, but I don’t think I was prepared still for how it felt and stuff.
“I felt like if I was better prepared for this weather, I could have done better. I couldn’t feel my legs running uphill.”
Janda finished 54th for Red Cloud/Blue Hill with a time of 22:26.7.
Thayer Central’s Sydney Escritt, who was 10th at the 2019 state meet, dropped to 68th this year and ran a 23:04.5. Her teammate Megan Lukert crossed 55th (22:29.3).
Boys
Fillmore Central’s Garret Nichols finished 22nd, capping his career with a time of 18:02.6. Conner Nun was 82nd (19:21.8).
Nichols, who elected not to wear any extra clothing, said he regretted his decision.
“Am I cold? Are you kidding? Yeah, I’m cold,” he said with a laugh. “I can’t even feel my hands right now and it’s hard to talk.”
Nichols, a senior, wanted to medal in his final meet, but finished seven places out of contention.
“This is a tough course and good competition is here,” he said. “I left it all out there and I can’t be too mad about that.”
Nichols said he tends to run better in the cold, but not weather like Friday’s.
“I have my PR in the cold, but I guess today I just didn’t have it,” he said.
Compared to Nichols, Nun was bundled up, donning a knit hat and long sleeves.
“I found out last year to always be prepared. Last year I forgot my own jersey and that did not go over well,” Nun said.
Nun said he wished more of the focus in practice leading into Friday was on running than on mentality.
“We didn’t really run much this week,” Nun said. “We focused on more of the mental aspect and, personally, I thought I was too prepared… I felt like in cross country you need to run at least some each day and we didn’t do that.”
Results
Class D girls
1, McCool Junction 41; 2, Ainsworth 42; 3, Bloomfield-Wausa 47
Individuals
1, Jordan Arens, Prof, 19:06.6; 2, Alayna Vargas, STC, 19:49.3; 3, Katherine Kerrigan, Ains, 19:50.9; 4, Hannah Swanson, Neb C, 19:59.3; 5, Callie Coble, Mul, 20:06.1; 6, Kacey Deth;efs, Rav, 20:07.5; 7, Emily Frey, Palm, 20:26.3; 8, Asheli McDonald, JCC, 20:27.1; 9, Christina Martinson, B-W, 20:27.3; 10, Kate Stienike, NPSP, 20:29.9; 11, Ceeanna Beel, Ains, 20:38.3; 12, Payton Gerken, MCJ, 20:42.3; 13, Julianna Maxfield, Ful, 20:44.5; 14, Chaney Nelson, O-C, 20:48.0; 15, Brekyn Kok, CC, 20:48.4.
Class D boys
1, Aquinas Catholic 14; 2, Norfolk Catholic 19; 3, Freeman 61
Individuals
1, Payton Davis, AQC, 16:41.1; 2, Tylan Schlueter, Ains, 16:48.0; 3, Abraham Larson, Stan, 17:10.0; 4, Kolter Van Pelt, Stan, 17:11.1; 5, Grant Lander, hom, 17:20.9; 6, Peter Sisco, AQC, 17:21.5; 7, Ben Hammond, NFC, 17:21.7; 8, Trevor Kuncl, Mul, 17:24.5; 9, Dalton Brunsing, NFC, 17:28.6; 10, Tyler Neville, MCJ, 17:29.0; 11, Jacob Odea, SW, 17:29.1; 12, Logan Larson, Tri, 17:30.7; 13, Addison Smith, B-W, 17:31.1; 14, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 17:42.3; 15, Dominic Liess, NFC, 17:48.9.
