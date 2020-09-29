St. Cecilia and Superior seem to be headed for another meeting for the championship of the volleyball invite hosted by the Hawkettes.
The two Tribland teams each went 2-0 on Tuesday, sharing wins over Wood River. Superior swept Heartland in its nightcap, while St. Cecilia did the same to Cross County.
The unranked Hawkettes (16-4) have shown little weakness to this point in the season. And they’ve certainly grown throughout it.
Just last weekend, STC took Class C-1 No. 4 GICC to a third set in the finale of the Holdrege invite after being swept by the Crusaders earlier in the fall.
STC’s two big hitters, Katharine Hamburger and Addie Kirkegaard, continue to find the floor with powerful swings, and they did so in Tuesday’s matches.
Hamburger racked up 22 kills and Kirkegaard 12 between the two victories.
The Hawkettes turned to Hamburger in crunch time against Cross County (11-4), after falling behind halfway through the second set.
Hamburger, a senior who is committed to hoop for NAIA powerhouse Hastings College, recorded five of her nine kills in the second game down the stretch to lift the Hawkettes to their 25-15, 25-22 win over the Cougars.
Two Hamburger kills sandwiched an ace by Madalyn Heil that put STC back in front 19-18 and forced a CC timeout. Hamburger welcomed the Cougars back to the court with another termination.
Cross County fought back to tie the match at both 20 and 22, but freshman Ryann Sabatka had the last laugh with her third kill of the match.
STC and Cross County soundly switched roles between sets, it seemed.
In the opener, the Hawkettes had the Cougars scrambling for points on out-of-system balls for the better part of the match.
“It helps us a lot when we can play defense off of an out of system hit so we can transition and swing hard,” STC head coach Kelan Schumacher said.
St. Cecilia flooded the scoring with a 15-2 run to pull ahead 23-10 after being knotted at 8-8. A late Cross County rally ended with a service error to hand the Hawkettes the first game.
The Cougars pressured the Hawkettes in the second set, answering each STC run with one of their own. But the home team prevailed.
“We didn’t pass well and we had a lot of errors in that second set,” Schumacher said. “That kept (Cross County) in the game.”
STC cruised in its match with Wood River, winning 25-15, 25-12.
The Hawkettes poured it on early, opening the match with a 9-1 run. Then, STC finished the match with an 11-4 stretch.
They’ll get Heartland and Superior on Thursday.
“To beat any team, you can’t error,” Schumacher said. “We’ve just got to say consistent.”
Errors hurt Class C-2 No. 9 Superior (13-4) in its second set with Wood River, which ended up forcing a third.
On match point at 24-23, Superior muffed a serve reception and its out of system set attempt was called for a double contact, tying the match.
Another Wildcat error ensued and a kill by Wood River’s Hannah Paulk pushed the teams to a tie-breaking set.
In that second game, Superior had burst ahead 23-19 with an 8-2 run, and looked on its way to a sweep to start the invite.
But, head coach Kelsea Blevins said it pushed her girls into a position where being uncomfortable can be a positive thing.
The Wildcats promptly responded in the third set, taking it 25-19 for the match victory (25-14, 24-26, 25-19). Shayla Meyer pounded 10 of her 21 kills in the final game.
Meyer added 16 more kills in the 25-21, 25-10 win over Heartland.
“I was super excited because there were quite a few times where we made mistakes and we put ourselves in some tight situations, and there were three attacks where Shayla got up and hit the ball at a different caliber than I’ve ever seen,” Blevins said. “Same thing with our sophomore setter Ella Gardner. She had, like, two attacks that were to the ground (with) incredible speed. They just did a few things that I didn’t even realize they were capable of that just give us glimpses of what more can be done.”
Superior placed second over the weekend at the Adams Central invite, falling to C-1 No. 8 Broken Bow, which ran a 5-1 offense — something the Wildcats hadn’t faced much.
Wood River ran a 5-1 on Tuesday, and this time Superior was more prepared.
“We worked on it a lot in practice, having a front row setter and our left-front and left-backs, talking about who has front dump, who has back dump,” Blevins said. “We were really happy to get another chance to practice that live.”
Along with facing the host Hawkettes in the tournament finale, the Wildcats will meet Cross County on Thursday.
