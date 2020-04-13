GRAND ISLAND — St. Cecilia’s Christie Murman had simple expectations for the Class C state girls golf meet at Grand Island’s Riverside Country Club.
The low-key senior just wanted to play her best. Wherever her best put her in the finishing order, she would be happy with that.
Murman finished in a tie for third — her highest finish ever at state — with a two-day total of 163.
Murman shot an opening round 82 and came back Tuesday with an 81.
“It’s always nice to play decent on the first day because I wasn’t as nervous (Tuesday),” Murman said. “Overall, I was happy with my score and my finish, but I could have played a little more consistent.”
Murman had to rally Monday to post the 82 after starting with a seven on the first hole, a six on the second and a five on the third.
Tuesday, she had to deal with a three-putt on the No. 7 green.
“I tried hard to put all of that stuff out of my head,” Murman said. “I knew other girls would be pushing me, but I just had to go out and play my game and not worry about them.”
St. Cecilia coach Jolene Jurgensmeier said she was happy with Murman’s finish.
“I’m sure there were a few shots that she would like to have back, but Christie played two very good rounds of golf,” Jurgensmeier said. “We are certainly going to miss her next year — not only her score, but her ability to be a leader for the team.”
But Murman wasn’t the only Tribland golfer who had to overcome obstacles in her rounds at the state meet.
Adams Central senior Jen Gangwish bounced back Tuesday with her first sub-100 round ever in tournament play. Gangwish, who shot a 110 Monday at the Class B state meet at Indianhead, came back with a 98 Tuesday to finish with a two-day total of 208.
“I just wanted to play my best and have fun because I knew it was my last round of high school competition,” Gangwish said. “It felt really good to play like I did. I was really confident going into the round and improved on my chipping and putting — that’s what made the difference.”
The Tribland state performances were rounded out by Superior, which finished 10th in the team standings in the Class C meet. Superior finished with a two-day total of 830.
The Wildcats were led by Samantha Myers who shot a two-day total of 187. Myers came back with a 91 Tuesday after shooting a 96 Monday. Teammate Allie Marr carded two 95s to finish with a 190. Samantha Nielsen finished with a two-day total of 207, Jennifer Rogers had a two-day total of 246 and Jessica Blevins finished with a 291.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.