Anthony May had always thought that Hastings could use more fun and cool things to do and opening Steeple Brewing in 2017 with Thomas Kluver and Damen Heitmann was a perfect way to do that.
Steeple Brewing is a micro brewery that aims to create a place for people to gather and hangout to enjoy beers.
The roots of Steeple Brewing can be traced all the way back to 2006. This is when Thomas brewed his first batch of beer in a Hastings College honors house. After this his passion for brewing was ignited. When he later met Damen in Minneapolis, they bonded over beer and kept in touch even after Thomas left the area. In 2014 Damen accepted a position as the chaplain of Hastings College and the two reconnected. They started tossing around the idea of bringing a craft brewery and taproom to Hastings. They eventually brought Anthony, a college friend of Thomas’, into the fold.
This trio eventually created Steeple Brewing and it was through an extremely supportive community that they encountered, that they were able to find such success. Anthony explains how everyone they came across when they first were starting the project was truly receptive of the idea and often asked how they could help. Now Steeple Brewing is a place where you can enjoy a local brew, but more importantly you can share a moment with your friends and family.
Steeple Brewing has several different offerings this holiday season. Their special christmas beer, Christmas Carol, is the first. This is a spice amber ale with a 9.2% alcohol content. Next they have pretty glass growlers for refills. They also have gift packages which include a t-shirt wrapped Crowler can, that can be refilled, and a gift certificate inside the Crowler.
Anthony states that local business, “breathe life into cities, not just economically but as a place to gather, eat, drink, and shop that are uniquely ours.” These businesses are what makes a community special, so remember to stop by Steeple Brewing this season.
Your name and title:
Anthon May, Co-Founder and Creative Director
Business name:
Steeple Brewing Co.
How many years have you been in business?
3+ Years; Opened in August of 2017
Describe how your business began and some of its history:
The roots of Steeple Brewing can be traced back to Hastings College, circa 2006, when Thomas Kluver brewed his first batch of beer (in a campus honor house, of all places!).
And while the administration frowned upon the practice, Thomas’ passion was ignited. Several years later, Thomas met Damen Heitmann while Damen was attending seminary school in Minneapolis. The two bonded over beer and stayed in touch after Thomas left the area. Fast-forward to 2014, when Damen accepted the position of chaplain at Hastings College. The pair reunited, brewing together with the idea to bring a craft brewery and taproom to Hastings. They recruited Anthony May, a local marketer and college friend of Thomas’, and Steeple Brewing was born.
How has your business operated during the pandemic from when this all began to where we are now?
Abiding by all of the DHMs, we've offered some variety of delivery, carry-out and in-house service continually since March. I'm proud to say we've never ceased operating and have continued to serve customers in som capacity throughout the entire pandemic.
What products/services do you offer that you think are special or unique?
Locally-produced beer! And, when it's available, a quiet place to drink that beer and converse with friends. We also offer all of those beers for carry-out and delivery, either in 32oz sealed cans for 64oz glass growlers. Each of our beers has been given a name and backstory, inspired by the colorful characters our (ordained!) brewmaster, Rev Damen Heitmann, encountered during his time as a small-town pastor.
During this time of year, is there anything special that you do or offer?
We have gift certificates and apparel that make great gifts, as well as special 'gift packs' that include a t-shirt wrapped in a Crowler can with a gift certificate to get that can filled. Our 64oz Growlers make a great gift, filled or unfilled!
When someone comes to your business, describe what they may experience while there:
A quiet, unique and historic atmosphere. A place to enjoy a local brew, but moreso the moment you're sharing with friends and family! If you're in the mood to eat, we share space with Wave Pizza Co., who provides incredible pizza, wings, sandwiches and salads.
What are some of the things customers can see or do while at your business?
The stars of the show are our brew tanks; you can see them through the large windows across from the bar -- you might even get to see the brewmaster at work! Located in a building that was originally The Pioneer meat market, you can see black-n-white marble tile flooring, a bar crafted from the buildings original brick and more. We've also salvaged a number of church pieces, including a pump organ and communion rail.
Explain why it is important to support local businesses:
Small businesses are what make our community unique. The breathe life into cities, not just economically but as a place to gather, eat, drink, and shop that are unquiely ours.
