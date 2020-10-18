Attendance at Harvest Hurrah Friday and Saturday may have been lower than for past fall programming at Prairie Loft, but Amy Sandeen was just happy to offer something for the community.
“I’m so pleased that we can offer anything for the community at this point,” said Sandeen, who is executive director of the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Education. “With much smaller numbers it’s still a positive vibe for a fall celebration. We’re really happy.”
In the time of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, nearly 300 people attended the two-day event — 115 on Friday and 178 on Saturday. Harvestfest, which typically takes place on the first Sunday in October at Prairie Loft west of Hastings, routinely draws more than 1,000 visitors.
This year would’ve been the 13th annual Harvestfest.
“We’ve got such a long-established tradition at Prairie Loft of some kind of fall, family experience; people were lamenting how much they missed being out here,” Sandeen said. “We wanted to provide something that would give that chance for families to have a shared experience outdoors while the weather still allows. It’s a beautiful time. It’s a great community. It’s a way to celebrate harvest and fall and to welcome our partners to also have a chance to offer things for families.”
Cooperative Producers Inc. and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association sponsored the event.
Harvest Hurrah was free, but visitors had to preregister online for specific times and wear masks while on site. All activities were outside or in a large, rustic barn.
“We’re lucky to start with that, and the 75 acres we’re able to offer provides plenty of space for everyone without the danger of close proximity,” Sandeen said.
Harvest Hurrah events included scavenger hunts and trail exploration, crafts, storytelling, a children’s obstacle course and family play areas.
Plans for the event were reviewed and approved by the South Heartland District Health Department.
“We’ve been very careful all year to make sure anything we do here on site creates an atmosphere of safety and togetherness,” Sandeen said. “It’s always on my mind. Anything I do for other people needs to eliminate risk.”
That commitment to safety was appreciated by visitors such as Tasha White of Aurora, who attended Harvest Hurrah with her husband, Jeremy, and their children, Blaydon, 14, Keagan, 11 and Emmah, 5.
“We’re looking for places or things to do that might not be so crowded,” Tasha said. “You set your time when you were coming here, so it made me feel safer. It’s a lot of fun so far.”
She spoke Saturday afternoon as Keagan and Emmah completed a craft, making items from pine cones and other natural materials.
Emmah was born with a congenital heart defect and has had two open-heart surgeries.
The Whites are homeschooling their children this academic year.
“Safety is top priority for us,” she said.
Prairie Loft was open for exploration many days over the summer where, like Harvest Hurrah, visitors preregistered for specific times.
Now that the school year has started, Prairie Loft has been offering schoolyard learning — bringing field trips to the schools.
“Everything we’ve offered has been well received by families and schools,” Sandeen said.
She said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, thanked Prairie Loft for offering an event in Harvest Hurrah that is safe and distanced.
“She mentioned how important it is for that to be happening in our world right now,” Sandeen said. “That meant a lot to me to hear that encouragement from Michele.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.