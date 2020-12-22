Community members helped usher holiday cheer into downtown Hastings during a Christmas season like no other with a Holiday Stocking Decorating Contest.
Organized by the Hastings Downtown Center Association, the contest was a way to celebrate the holidays without the traditional gatherings that would group people together in the midst of a pandemic.
For Rickie Crandell of Inland, it was a way to provide encouragement to the community.
“It was to pick people up,” she said. “This year has been a sad, depressing year. I did a Nativity scene to remind people that there is hope.”
Crandell won the individual award with her stocking featuring a painted Nativity scene.
Participants purchased the 40-inch wooden stockings for $5 apiece to offset material costs. Nearly 75 wooden stockings were decorated and displayed in downtown storefronts. Community members voted on their five favorites within three categories: business, individual and nonprofit. The winners were announced on Dec. 3.
Crandell works at Calico Cottage and teaches barn quilt classes. In addition to her own entry, she helped decorate stockings for Calico Cottage and Julie’s Xpressions.
“I like to paint; I like to draw,” she said. “I used the same paints that I used for my barn quilt classes. It was something different to do.”
Decorating a stocking was a little outside the normal for members of Hastings Fire and Rescue, who won the nonprofit category with the design of a firefighter’s boot etched with the department’s logo.
Capt. Darin Clark said they were surprised to win the award, a contest he entered on the spur of the moment.
Clark said the firefighters usually decorate a tree with their families at the Hastings Museum. When the Festival of Trees was canceled this year due to the pandemic, Clark happened upon the stocking contest and decided to give it a try.
Firefighter Tyler Anderson routed the Maltese Cross with the logo into the wood, and Clark’s family painted it.
“It’s something we thought would be fun to do,” Clark said. “The $50 prize went to buy stuff for the Present Patrol.”
The Hastings Tribune won the business award with a personification of the Grinch with his green face and Santa hat on top.
Keri Schunk, graphic designer at the Tribune, crafted the stocking, saying the character seemed appropriate given current events.
“The pandemic and all of 2020 has kinda called for that,” she said. “I also wanted to step away from trying to make it an abstract use of a stocking.”
She put an estimated 15 hours into the project. She sanded and painted both sides so it could be displayed double sided, adding a piece of wood to create the pouting lip and finding a way to make the hat stay upright.
“It was fun, and I enjoyed doing it,” she said. “It’ not something I always make time to do. In the end, it’s always rewarding.”
Schunk said she was surprised by the win, especially considering the quality of the competing entries. She also was impressed by the number of businesses and organizations that participated.
“Something like this brings us together,” she said.
Tammy Orthmann, director of the Hastings Downtown Center Association, said organizers are looking to continue the stocking contest in the future. They were disappointed by not being able to host the Celebration of Lights this year but felt the contest helped engage the community in another manner.
She said they learned a lot and have ideas to improve the contest next year.
“We had a lot of compliments from people who didn’t know about the stocking program,” she said. “They really enjoyed going around and looking at all of them. There was just a huge interest in it.”
