Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High 84F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.