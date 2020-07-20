Members of the Hastings Planning Commission have recommended approval of a conditional use permit for three self-storage buildings and storage area in Industrial Park North.
The facility, proposed by applicants Paul and Lynette Krieger of Hastings, would be north of 39th Street, east of Utecht Circle and east of the Smith Softball Complex.
The three buildings will be enclosed by a 6-foot-high chain link fence with electrical gate.
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said the application meets the city’s criteria for a conditional use permit and fits in well with adjacent property use.
The Development Services Department recommended three conditions for the application. Parnell-Rowe said she originally was going to recommend four conditions, but the Kriegers were so thorough and responsive in the application process that one of the conditions already has been met: a more detailed drainage plan with contours to be approved by the city engineer and certifying that the use will sustain 25-year return frequency storm requirement.
One of the requirements was that the applicants’ self-service storage site plan, related narrative and site plan of the outdoor camper storage area with inclusive dimensions of buildings, parking locations, access and easement location notes are approved and applicant agrees to comply to all inclusive details.
There will be compliance with any other applicable regulations that apply.
— The resolution will be filed with the registrar of deeds so as to provide notice to any person examining the real estate records of the existence of the conditional use permit. The recording costs incurred to comply with this section will be paid by the applicant.
