For higher education in Hastings, collaboration has been one of the key themes of the 2020-21 academic year to date.
On Sept. 1, 2020, the same day Rich Lloyd took office as executive president of Hastings College, the college announced it would join Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln and Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings in studying the feasibility of a new partnership for nursing education involving all three institutions.
After reaching a positive conclusion, the two colleges and the hospital announced in early December that they had formalized an agreement for the new program. Classes will begin in fall 2021, with students completing most of their clinical rotations at the Hastings hospital or at other facilities nearby.
Individuals enrolled in the program will be Bryan college students but will select Hastings as their education delivery site. They will be able to live at Hastings College, take their first year of coursework there and participate in select activities, thereby enjoying the benefits of a four-year, residential liberal arts experience.
“This is an innovative way to offer opportunities to more students who have a desire to build a career in nursing and the health sciences while also helping further develop a workforce to serve south central Nebraska,” Lloyd said in announcing the agreement. “We are excited about the potential, and are looking forward to recruiting our first class of students.”
Then, on Jan. 6, officials of Hastings College and Central Community College inked a new agreement renewing and broadening an existing relationship where under Hastings College students can take courses for credit on the CCC-Hastings campus to apply to specialized, technically oriented minors at HC as well as applicable certificates from the community college itself.
The new agreements come amid the challenges posed to all postsecondary institutions by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Hastings College experienced a vacancy in the office of president in early March 2020 after Travis Feezell tendered his resignation and left in the middle of the semester.
Feezell now is provost of Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, where he had served previously in teaching and administrative roles.
In August, Lloyd was introduced as the college’s new “executive president.” He took office on Sept. 1, returning to the college in his hometown where he earned his bachelor’s degree, then later served a total of two decades as professor of English, coach, academic dean and vice president for strategic initiatives.
Lloyd left Hastings College in 2012 to become president of the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont. In 2016, he returned to Nebraska to take office as president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, a private college affiliated with Bryan Health Center in Lincoln.
When he was introduced as executive president of Hastings College, board officials from both HC and the Bryan college made it clear Lloyd would serve dually as president of both institutions, splitting his time between the two campuses, and that the arrangement was predicated on broader discussions between the two colleges about possible future collaboration.
Word of the feasibility study for a nursing program came contemporaneously with Lloyd beginning work in Hastings.
Up until last fall, Hastings College and Mary Lanning Healthcare both were partners with Creighton University in Omaha for nursing education centered in Hastings. Creighton used its Mary Lanning Campus for clinical education of nurses in both an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and a “3+1” program in which their students studied at both Hastings College and Mary Lanning to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology-health systems from Hastings College and a BSN from Creighton.
Creighton’s accelerated BSN program is for students who already hold a bachelor’s degree.
While Hastings College remains in partnership with Creighton for the 3+1 program, the clinical education component moved recently to Creighton’s new Central Nebraska Campus at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. The students spend their first three years studying on the Hastings College campus, then their fourth year at the Grand Island hospital.
Both Hastings College, which is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA), and the Bryan college are private, nonprofit educational institutions. Bryan, which is affiliated with Bryan Medical Center, doesn’t offer athletics or on-campus housing.
Meanwhile, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Bryan Medical Center also already work together in various ways and have a shared, vested interest in developing the health care workforce for south central Nebraska. Both have a minority ownership stake in the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center, which opened in 2020.
The new agreement between Hastings College and CCC streamlines and expands upon existing pacts between the two institutions that have been in place since the 2000s.
Up to now, Hastings College students have been able to take courses for credit at CCC-Hastings to apply toward minors in agribusiness, construction management, and hospitality management and culinary arts.
Effective this month, however, Hastings College students can take CCC courses in pursuit of several additional minors that require technically oriented coursework already available at the public community college.
Most of the new opportunities will become available with the start of the 2021-22 academic year. All center around the CCC-Hastings campus at the present time. (CCC also has campuses in Columbus and Grand Island.)
After their first year, Hastings College students, who are working toward bachelor’s degrees and have full-time student status (carrying at least 12 hours), are able to take advantage of the technology and expertise available at CCC-Hastings while still receiving the benefits of a liberal arts education at a four-year institution. They may take up to six credit hours per semester at the community college.
Their CCC tuition and fees provide them with student privileges when they are on the CCC campus, but are covered through their payments to Hastings College.
The agreement involves students pursuing minors in advanced manufacturing design technology; drafting and design technology; electrical technology; energy technology; information technology and systems; precision agriculture; welding technology; and media arts, which could include specialization in broadcasting, graphic arts, photography and video production.
The technical training available at CCC may help Hastings College students burnish their resumés and credentials for lucrative careers in technical fields while simultaneously becoming grounded in subjects like history, literature and philosophy. They also might find more career opportunities in south central Nebraska and in turn help fill local industries’ workforce needs.
On Jan. 6, Matt Gotschall, president of Central Community College, said it makes sense for CCC and a liberal arts school to work together for the benefit of students and the region’s employers.
CCC-Hastings has state-of-the-art facilities for multiple technical programs.
“We are very pleased to be able to diversify the career and technical instructional opportunities for Hastings College students utilizing our CCC faculty and facilities without the need for costly duplication of services between the two institutions,” Gotschall said.
