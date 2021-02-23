A stray dog has found a new home where he will train to become a police canine thanks to the efforts of volunteers with Start Over Rover.
Chester, a black Labrador retriever around 8 months old, has been selected to become a single-purpose police canine and eventually will make his way to a law enforcement agency.
Chester first arrived at Start Over Rover in November 2020 after being found as a stray.
Jadyn Geiger, a volunteer at the animal shelter, said Chester was a lovable dog with lots of energy, jumping on people and nipping at them in his excitement.
“He just didn’t know what to do with all that energy,” Geiger said. “He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”
About 10 days after Chester came into the shelter, his original owners found and reclaimed him.
Jennica Pohlmeier, a volunteer at the shelter, said Chester’s owners couldn’t handle his excess energy and brought him back a couple weeks later. She said his high-energy behavior issues had continued, but that was due to his age.
“He was just a puppy that hadn’t received training,” she said.
Hoping to find a home out there for Chester, Pohlmeier entered his information into a national database. She said the database provides a way to match animals with new homes across the country.
The Southern Tier Police Canine Association Incorporated in New York contacted Pohlmeier to learn more about Chester. They were looking for a dog with the right characteristics to be trained as a single-purpose police canine to fill a specific request.
Southern Tier will provide training through its Homeless to Hero program that saves rescue dogs from shelters and trains them to work. The group provides free police, fire, and search and rescue canine teams, according to its website.
Pohlmeier said usually police dogs are trained for dual purposes, detection and apprehension. Generally, law enforcement agencies avoid Labradors because their traits aren’t suited to dual-purpose training.
But Southern Tier was asked to locate and train a single-purpose canine for a law enforcement agency and stumbled across Chester’s information in the national database.
Pohlmeier said it’s rare to find a purebred Labrador in an animal shelter. While the breed often has traits desirable for single-purpose police work, she said some testing was needed.
Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Matt Workman with the NSP Dog Division agreed to test Chester, both in his toy drive and ability to avoid distractions.
“He tested Chester and agreed he’d be a great candidate for a single-purpose dog,” Pohlmeier said. “He has the drive to find that toy. You give him a job and he’s going to focus on that job to no end.”
With that recommendation, Southern Tier agreed to train Chester and worked with volunteers with the Pilots N Paws program on Saturday to transport Chester to a Southern Tier training facility to prepare for his new line of work.
Pohlmeier said Southern Tier plans to provide updates on Chester’s progress through their Facebook page and Start Over Rover will share those updates with followers.
“I think this is going to be a fantastic opportunity for him,” she said. “He has a drive to please humans and that toy drive.”
