No matter the sewing machine style, all sewing machines have many items in common.
The hand wheel is located along the right side of the sewing machine. This allows you to manually move the needle into place to start or end the seam. For example, once a seam is completed, you need to use the hand wheel to place the needle in the highest position so you can easily remove your project from the machine.
A spool pin is the post where you put the spool of thread and is located on top of the sewing machine or near the top of the back of the sewing machine. On a serger, the spool pins are located on the back of the machine. Sometimes the spool pin sets in a north-south direction and other times it is in an east-west position. My everyday sewing machine’s spool pin is located in the east-west direction.
As you place the thread along the pathway of the sewing machine, you will find a series of different wires or plastic holders all the way from the spool pin to the eye of the needle. These items are called thread guides. My sewing machine has a set of lines showing the direction the thread goes from the spool pin area to the machine’s needle. My serger machine, which uses up to four different threads, has color-coded thread guides. Threading the sewing or serger machine must be done in the correct order. Otherwise, the machine won’t sew on your craft project.
On its way to the needle, you will need to pass the thread through the thread guides and a set of metal plates, usually located on the front of the sewing machine just above the sewing area of the machine. These are the tension discs operated by a knob that opens and closes them that keep the thread from sewing haphazardly across your craft project. The tension on the thread is adjusted by turning the tension knob (sometimes referred to as tension regulator) up to increase or down to decrease the tension on the upper sewing thread.
Once the thread is passed through all the thread guides, it is then fed through the eye of the needle. The top thread is ready to use for your sewing project.
The second thread is wound on some type of bobbin. A serger-style sewing machine has no bobbin because one of the thread pathways takes the place of the bobbin found on the more common, general use sewing machine. Somewhere near the top or front side of the sewing machine is a smaller, thicker spool pin. This is the pin used to wind thread on the bobbin. Once the thread is wound onto the bobbin, the bobbin is placed under the sewing area of the machine, into some type of bobbin case located under the throat plate (the flat silver-colored area under the sewing machine needle area).
More on sewing machines next week and Happy National Craft Month to all my readers.
