Like many of you, I have some extra stay-at-home time. A perfect time for me to tidy up my craft room. I usually don’t have this luxury of extra home time. My summer days off from school usually involve tending a large vegetable garden and helping my husband with grass cutting duties and outside paint/construction projects — all activities that cut into my crafting time during the summer.
However, the weather is not yet conducive to any of these outside activities. So, I have turned to my craft room. It’s like celebrating Christmas in March.
My washer and dryer are located in a refurbished closet in my craft room. This means I have to allow space for the laundry baskets. Once the laundry is done and put away, I stack the empty laundry baskets on top of the washer. However, in my craft cleaning, I also use them for sorting things out in my craft room.
The first thing I did was pull all the project bags out of all the different tucked-away places of the craft room and sorted materials in the laundry baskets. I put away all the rogue sets of knitting needles and yarn remnants from previous projects. The reason I said it’s like Christmas in March is I found so many things I thought were lost long ago. Items like my favorite cut-anything scissors that I use to cut paper, florist wire, thread or tape. I also found several sets of knitting needles and crochet hooks. I’m so bad about putting my project into a bag and once the project is completed, I just set the bag aside. I figure I will put the items away later.
I also found my stitch markers and other small notions. OK, I’m sorry, Jinx the Cat. I thought you were back to your old kleptomaniac tricks. Turns out, it was just me hiding those items from myself.
I took a good look at my Stash Acquired Beyond Life Expectancy (a.k.a SABLE). I’m pretty sure I have enough yarn/fabric for several days, weeks … maybe a year or two. But just in case I don’t, I also came across a long forgotten, sleeping bag-sized roll of roving. If I run out of my current supply of yarn, I can spin and make more yarn.
On the project side of things, in the past week, I’ve completed my alpaca sweater, several small charity hats, scarves and cowls, and did some mending. I’m working on a knit tabard for an adult and started the next grandchild Tunisian crochet afghan and a charity knit baby afghan. On top of all that, I discovered counter space in my craft room. I hadn’t seen the countertop since before Christmas 2015.
This cleaning and self-inflicted treasure hunt have been a fun way to celebrate the end of National Craft Month. On to a new beginning, clean counter space and more crafting in April. Happy crafting!
