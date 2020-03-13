Let’s take a look at the needle area of the sewing machine. There are a lot of different levers or screws along the active stitch area of the machine. Thread guides (mentioned in last week’s column) are usually located at the top of the needle area. Below that is some type of clamp, called the needle clamp, that allows you to change or replace the sewing machine needle. You loosen the clamp to remove the needle, then tighten it once a new needle is in place. There is usually a flat side on the top of the sewing machine needle that fits into the opening on the machine. This is to assure the eye of the machine needle is in the correct threading position. There is also another clamp or screw that holds the shank of the presser foot in place.
The presser foot is a flat metal guide, placed at the bottom of the sewing machine needle rod. The presser foot is raised up or down by a lever, usually located along the back of the sewing machine. Remember the tension knob in last week’s column? The plates in the tension knob are opened or closed by the presser foot being in the up or down position. If the presser foot is up, it releases the tension spring on the tension knob and allows you to easily place or remove the top sewing thread from the machine. The presser foot in the down position closes the thread into place behind the tension knob along with holding the fabric securely as the project seam gets stitched into place.
A knob, lever or computerized touch screen on the front of the sewing machine is used to set the number of stitches per inch of fabric, called a stitch length regulator. My sewing machine has a sliding lever that I can move back and forth for the desired stitch length. The higher the number on my machine, the longer the stitch length and vice versa.
One knob or button on the machine gives you the option of sewing in reverse. On my particular sewing machine, the reverse lever is located near the left edge of my machine. To lock seam stitches in place, many crafters will sew a few stitches forward, in reverse for a couple stitches, then continue forward to complete the sewing along a seam. The process is repeated at the end of the seam. However, on my sewing machine, I can actually lock the reverse lever into place in case I find it necessary to sew more than just a few stitches in the reverse mode.
Another dial or lever allows the sewer to adjust the side-to-side stitch width for your project. This can be used for making buttonholes or zig-zag stitches.
Some sewing machines have a few fancy stitch patterns to use for your project. My particular machine has a large knob I can turn to select the specific desired stitch pattern. Some sewing machines have a touch computer screen that allows you to select a fancy stitch pattern by tapping on the specific icon.
One option lever/button on some sewing machines allows you to select if the sewing machine needle needs to be in the right, center or left location of the sewing area under the presser foot. This option can be very helpful if sewing a zipper in place.
