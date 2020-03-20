I’m the type of crafter that will notice other craft projects being displayed or worn by other people or in movies.
Case in point: National Craft Month and St. Patrick’s Day are celebrated during March. One of my most favorite movies to watch in March is the John Wayne/Maureen O’Hara 1952 movie, "The Quiet Man."
Along with the storyline, and having my own Irish ancestors, I also love the beauty of the Irish countryside in that movie. In the opening movie scene, Wayne’s character arrives on a train and asks a few local community members how to get to the town of Innisfree. Everyone starts talking, and arguing about different ways to get to the small town, with a couple railroad workers taking jackets off, rolling up sleeves and about to engage in an old-fashioned donnybrook. It wasn’t the donnybrook about to happen, but the shawl worn by a female townsfolk that really caught my eye.
I paused the DVD movie. The shawl is a light tan color, with a beautiful border design woven into the perimeter of the shawl. O’Hara’s character also wears the same shawl later in the movie.
I did a little research and found that the shawl worn in the movie is on display in a museum in the city of Cong, located on the Mayo-Galway border in Ireland. Cong is where some of the "The Quiet Man" was filmed, and is a very popular tourist attraction. Located in the town is a replica of the White O' Morn cottage (Wayne character’s childhood home) that holds memorabilia and articles from movie. I sent an email to the museum regarding the shawl.
Here’s their answer: “Hi Robin. I’m afraid the Galway Shawl is an (sic) very much prized item yet very seldom available any longer.” The email response included a link to a 1999 newspaper article that explained how members of the movie cast took many shawls with them back to the United States.
According to the article, the Galway Shawl was a utilitarian garment worn and used by the women of the Claddagh, from the 1800s to the 1950s. It was woven on a jacquard loom using wool fibers and could be used as a shawl, for carrying goods, as a blanket or as luggage of early emigrants. The shawl was often returned to the manufacturer for cleaning, repairs and reworking the fringe of the shawl. It was traditional Irish custom that the shawl be passed down to the oldest daughter of the family.
The one in the movie was an original design by a weaver named Mary Flaherty. She incorporated well-known Irish symbols of the shamrock, Claddagh heart and hands, the harp and Celtic knotwork into this particular shawl. Each of the original 2,000 shawls were hand woven, numbered and came with a note regarding the history of the shawl’s design. Some shawls were given to international dignitaries visiting Ireland.
I was sad to find that no printed pattern or shawl is available anymore but loved learning the history and trivia regarding this particular shawl worn in the movie. I may decide to incorporate some of my own Irish heritage symbols in a future craft project.
A movie trivia note: The man singing and playing the accordion in the pub scenes in "The Quiet Man" is actor Ken Curtis, who played the character Festus Haggen in the television series "Gunsmoke."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.