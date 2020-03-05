For almost two years, Remi the therapy dog has been more than a four-legged friend. She has been a shoulder to cry on and a reassuring hug when a student at Hastings Middle School has a rough day.
“If kids are crying in her room, Remi will just come up and make things easier,” said Manny Silva, an eighth-grader. “She’s comforting.”
So when the golden retriever dislocated her hip and needed surgery, Manny and Rylan Nordby, a fellow eighth-grader, wanted to return the support that Remi had given to hundreds of students.
“She helped not only us through hard times, but she’s helped other kids,” Manny said. “She’s done a lot for everybody.”
On Thursday, Manny and Rylan surprised Stephanie Jacobson, a counselor at the middle school and Remi’s owner, with a check for over $1,500 to cover surgery expenses.
“My heart has swelled with so much gratitude and love,” Jacobson said about the donation.
Remi has been HMS’s official, certified therapy dog for almost two years. Remi usually can be found in the halls as students go to class, or in Jacobson’s office. Students can earn the right to spend extra time with Remi and eat lunch with her too.
“She is everyone’s dog when she’s here and she loves it,” Jacobson said.
But Remi hasn’t been able to go to school because of her recent injury.
“There’s a quote a teacher told me, ‘The building is so lonely without Remi,’ ” Jacobson said.
Last winter, Remi slipped on ice, dislocating her hip. After Jacobson took Remi to the veterinarian, they found that Remi had hip dysplasia, a condition where the hip socket doesn’t fully hold the ball of the thigh bone. The condition is common for golden retrievers.
Remi underwent surgery earlier this year to fix her condition, and Jacobson said the surgery was a success. Remi is currently having difficulty walking and is going through doggy physical therapy to strengthen her legs.
Remi’s positive impact, however, has traveled beyond the school. With the help of TLC Pet Care, Stephanie found a group of veterinarians who volunteered to treat Remi for a low cost.
“It’s about Remi and Stephanie,” said Tammy Craig, veterinarian at TLC Pet Care. “It takes a village and we’re just the people in the background helping out.”
Rylan and Manny raised the money through donations and selling door signs and dog treats.
Rylan built and sold Hastings Middle School themed door signs with the help of his mother and brother.
“My brother’s a carpenter, so he cut out stuff and we just got painting,” Rylan said.
Manny, with the help of his family, made and sold dog treats.
Many people simply donated money to help Remi, Manny said. Several teachers donated money too.
Jacobson said she is planning to get a wagon for Remi to lay in and visit school. She hopes taking Remi to school will help her recovery.
Jacobson said she plans to donate the funds to a local group that helps animals and pets. Jacobson said she is grateful for the support Remi has received.
Remi also visits the Grand Island Library once a month.
