In this recent photo, Spencer Jacobs, a 14-year-old Norris Public School student, donates ear savers that he 3D printed to staff at Beatrice Community Hospital in Beatrice, Neb. Jacobs said when the COVID-19 pandemic started he wanted to find a way to help the community, and so far has made over 3,000 ear savers that can be worn with medical masks. (Monica Birch/Beatrice Daily Sun via AP)