Children were happy to get back into school after five months of being away from friends and teachers, say superintendents for city schools.
Schools were forced to close in March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Hastings Catholic Schools began classes for the academic year on Monday, and Hastings Public Schools opened on Monday and Tuesday. Adams Central Public Schools were among other local schools that reopened last week.
The Rev. Tom Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, said the school year started out well at St. Michael's Elementary School and St. Cecilia Middle School and High School.
“We had a great day,” he said. “It was great to have the kids back. Everyone was excited.”
Hastings Middle School opened its doors to seventh- and eighth-grade students on Monday. Hastings Public Schools’ high school and elementary schools scattered around the city had their first day of classes on Tuesday.
Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider visited most of the schools on Tuesday.
“It was just great to see kids back in buildings,” he said. “It sure seemed kids were excited to be in the building.”
Due to continuing efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, area schools had to implement new safety precautions before opening their doors for the year. One of the most controversial was the requirement to wear face coverings while inside the schools.
“Kids were awesome about wearing face coverings,” Schneider said.
Brouillette said students may prefer not to wear masks, but teachers built in time for breaks.
“Kids are just so adaptive and so resilient,” he said.
Teachers took temperatures of students to start the day and then a second time around lunch due to the current elevated risk assessed by the health department. Students were encouraged to wash their hands and sanitize.
To handle lunch times, schools used gymnasiums or allowed students to eat outside to maintain social distancing during that time.
“While the weather is nice, I think that’s great,” Brouillette said.
Schneider said he was pleased with the way the protocols officials developed to get students back into the building were put to use. He thanked teachers and staff for going the extra mile to implement the changes and parents for their support through the process.
“If this is going to work, it's going to be a team effort,” he said. “We still have E-learning to start on Monday, which will be a big step for us.”
Brouillette said he is grateful and proud of his teachers and staff for being flexible during this time. Given the various aspects of learning, including academic, emotional and social, he said it is important for students to be able to attend school together.
The theme for the school year at Hastings Catholic Schools is “Be not afraid.” He said the goal is to respect the virus, but not be fearful of it. It also doubles in meaning to be courageous as they live in faith.
“It’s important to reiterate we’re going to stick together,” Brouillette said. “It’s a challenge, but by God’s grace and the help of teachers, parents and students, it’s been a good start so far.”
