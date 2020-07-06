Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval of the J&S Parr Subdivision application.
Board members Karen Struss, Ken Lukasiewicz and Henry Wilson were absent.
Applicant Jeffrey Parr of Kenesaw would like to subdivide 2.90 acres on 12th Street west of Overland Avenue.
The proposed subdivision is on a pivot corner. Parr said during the meeting he plans to build a residence on the property. There are no other residences in that quarter.
The commission's recommendation will be forwarded to the Adams County Board of Supervisors.
