It may not seem like a big deal, but the planting of a tree is an historic occasion. After all, a tree can live for generations and can change the look and feel of not only one property, but an entire neighborhood.
The Hastings Sunrise Rotary Club specializes in making this kind of history, particularly at local schools. Over the last decade or so, the club has sponsored tree plantings on school campuses throughout the Hastings community — now including all five of the renovated elementary schools in the Hastings Public School District.
On Friday morning, several club members gathered with a handful of school administrators, faculty and students at Longfellow Elementary to finish planting three new trees along Ninth Street on the north side of the building, which spans the full block from Hastings to Denver avenues.
Longfellow is the fifth and final HPS building to be renovated as part of a master plan for updating and rejuvenating the district’s elementary facilities — and also the fifth to receive a gift of trees from Sunrise Rotary.
With in-person classes called off for the rest of the spring semester due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, Longfellow teachers and administrators currently are moving items back into the building after two years at a refuge site, the old Morton Elementary School at 731 N. Baltimore Ave.
(Now, the Hastings Board of Education is proposing a project to turn the Morton campus into a central preschool location and district administrative offices. A question for voters related to that plan appears on the May primary election ballot.)
After a tree professional got the new plantings — two Regal Prince oaks and a Redpointe maple — set into position, club members and a few current Longfellow students completed the job by spreading mulch around the base of each tree, all the while trying to observe social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 threat.
Sunrise Rotary members said they were pleased to continue their tree-planting tradition, which they try to renew each year around Arbor Day.
“To me, it’s a celebration,” said Dale Schultz, a past president of the club, which has 32 members and is in its 27th year of operation. “We’re celebrating that we’re part of something new.”
(Schultz also served a recent one-year term as governor of Rotary International District No. 5630.)
A past tree planting around Hastings High School coincided with construction of the new science wing there. Hastings Middle School — the newest of the HPS district’s buildings — and the new Adams Central Elementary School also have been among the beneficiaries of the Sunrise Club tree project.
Peter Hedstrom, another past president of the club, said planting trees around a school at the end of a construction project can give a boost to the looks of the campus before school crews get around to additional landscaping improvements.
In the case of Longfellow, several trees and bushes along Ninth Street were removed during the course of the construction project.
“It makes the schools look a little more complete,” he said.
Laura Schneider, another club past president who also serves on the school board, said a tree is a gift that keeps on giving to the school community and surrounding neighborhood, perhaps for many years.
“It’s a service to future generations,” she said of the Sunrise Club’s tree-planting projects, which are paid for through the general club treasury.
Paula Witt is the club’s 2019-20 president.
HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider and Longfellow Principal Irina Belikova Erickson were among those who turned out in a light rain Friday morning to see the tree planting finished.
Schneider said the Sunrise Rotary Club is just one of many local service organizations that do their part to make Hastings a stronger and more vibrant community.
“I think it’s just another good example of why Hastings is such a good community,” he said. “It takes a group effort to make things better. It takes a community effort.”
Schneider, a past Sunrise Club member and current Hastings Noon Rotarian, said Rotary, like many service organizations, has a heart for children and youth and is a great partner in working with local schools.
“Planting trees at schools is something they enjoy because it helps the kids,” Schneider said of the Sunrise Rotarians.
