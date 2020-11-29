With nine experienced players back, the Superior boys basketball team is ready to get the season started.
"We have a great group of guys who have played a lot of minutes," said coach Luke Chadwell. "We are very excited to get the season under way."
Three starters return from a team that finished 4-17 last season.
They are seniors Connor Blackstone and Zeke Meyer and junior Dane Miller.
"Connor and Dane will be important on both ends of the floor," Chadwell said.
Others returning are seniors A.J. Leibel and Jedd Whitmore, juniors Seth Schnakenburg and Taygun Rothchild, and sophomores Jacob Meyer and Roscoe Baumbach.
