The cities of Superior and Deshler in Tribland are among 14 from across Nebraska to be named recipients of Planning Grants through the Community Development Block Grant program for 2020.
Superior will receive $53,000 for development of a recreational master plan. Deshler will receive $27,000 for a commercial and sidewalk study.
The grant awards were announced Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, which administers the CDBG program in the state.
The CDBG program involves federal dollars distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for community and economic development efforts in communities with populations smaller than 50,000.
The federal agency releases “block grants” to the states, which then pass along the money to communities that apply, with the money flowing in through city and county governments.
CDBG funding is meant to help communities achieve local goals and address challenges, from economic development to public health and safety improvements. The primary objectives of the program are to benefit low- to moderate-income individuals, prevent or eliminate slum or blight conditions, or solve catastrophic health and safety threats.
CDBG funding opportunities exist in nine different areas. Planning is one of the nine areas.
In all, the 14 communities receiving Planning funding for 2020 will receive $510,985. Other grantee communities are Arapahoe, Bee, Big Springs, Brownville, Cozad, Craig, Ewing, McCool Junction, Milford, Mullen, Weeping Water and Yutan.
