SUPERIOR — The absence of Kalynn Meyer will most certainly be felt, and especially noticed, when the Superior Wildcats take the floor each time in 2020.
But head coach Kelsea Blevins knew the day would come when Meyer traded in Wildcat red for Husker scarlet.
The Wildcats went 30-4 last season. This year, they are undoubtedly younger and slightly less inexperienced, but those qualities should make for a fun year, the coach said.
“Obviously, we’ll miss last year’s seniors,” Blevins said. “But we still have an extremely talented team. The girls are excited to actually have to prove themselves instead of relying on Kalynn.”
While Kalynn Meyer’s high school journey ended in the Class C-2 semifinals, and eventually with a fourth-place finish, the now-Husker, who notched 1,882 career kills and 304 blocks, exited as one of the most decorated athletes in Nebraska high school athletics history.
The Wildcats also graduated Emma Schnakenberg ((136 career kills, 181 blocks) and Zaveah Kobza (470 career assists, 236 digs), along with libero Trisha Hayes (1,277 career digs).
“About half of our team is returning this year and about half of our team has no varsity experience,” Blevins said.
Among returners is Kalynn’s younger sister, Shayla, who has an opportunity to step into the spotlight.
Shayla split time as an outside hitter and setter during her freshman season.
Since that experiment two years ago, she’s hitting full time now, with senior Sierra Blackburn setting her up. Junior Cailyn Barry and sophomore Alexa Cox will play the front row only.
With so many new bodies in new positions, which was even the case to an extent last season, Blevins said the keyword this year is patience.
“Communication and just patience,” the coach said. “I have some girls with incredible feeling and I just can’t wait to see what they can do at the end of September and throughout October, but we’re just going to have a lot of patience as they grow and learn.”
Blevins likes what she has seen out of her sophomore class.
“I have quite a few talented sophomores who worked hard last year, but just didn’t see the court because we had so much talent in our senior class,” said Blevins.
The Wildcats will attempt to run a 6-2 offense with sophomore setter Ella Gardner out there, as well.
“(Gardner) is very talented,” Blevins said. “She was one of our best athletes when it comes to speed and movement. She is stepping into that 6-2 position… we’re able to have a lot more options.”
Blevins thinks the Wildcats will still have a good shot of taking home the Southern Nebraska Conference crown.
“It’s such a wild card,” Blevins said. “They’ve looked really good in open gyms and our team camp. I know we’ll be able to compete because other teams lost their seniors. So, I think we’ll be right in the running for a conference championship, for sure.”
Despite the uncertainty, Blevins expects the Wildcats, without Kalynn Meyer in the lineup, to be just fine.
“It’s not like we have a huge hole missing,” Blevins said. “We’ll have to work a little harder to score points, because we don’t have our 6-foot-4 finisher, but Shayla terminates the ball at an extremely high percentage. Sierra, with a year of setting under her belt, gets the ball to the right spot.
“I guess, instead of them being like ‘Oh my gosh, (Kalynn’s) gone!’ They’re like ‘Alright, it’s our time now!”
2020 schedule
August
27, at GICC
September
1, Fillmore Central; 3, at Lawrence-Nelson; 8, Doniphan-Trumbull, Kenesaw triangular; 10, BDS; 12, Sandy Creek invite; 15, at Sutton; 19, Alma, Blue Hill triangular; 22, at Fairbury; 26-28, Adams Central invite; 29, St. Cecilia tournament
October
1, St. Cecilia tournament; 6, Minden; 8, at Heartland; 15, Thayer Central; 19-22, Southern Nebraska Conference tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.