SUPERIOR — Brian Splater is no longer surprised by generosity within the Superior community, because people there step up and donate.
Ambassadors of Kindness, the Superior-based nonprofit organization Splater started with his family, donated new toys this year to children in foster care in the communities of Hastings and Lincoln.
The organization collected 1,242 items this year, turning them into 649 gifts. Multiple smaller items were combined into one gift.
Ambassadors of Kindness delivered 568 gifts on Nov. 23 to the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association office in Lincoln, which then distributed them to children in foster homes in Hastings and Lincoln to foster children between the ages of zero and 18.
Ambassadors of Kindness also gave about 25 gifts to Superior-area children on Dec. 18. Another 15 or so gifts will be given to the winners of drawings planned for Tuesday, Wednesday and Christmas Eve.
Remaining presents are wrapped and will be given in 2021.
The number of gifts given this year is an increase from 388 gifts in 2019.
The total value of item donations this year — monetary plus gifts — was $4,459.82. Last year’s total value was $3,207.56.
Moving to Superior six years ago, Splater heard the community is generous, and that businesses and individuals always step up.
“So I’m surprised, but I’m also not surprised living here for several years,” he said of the response this year, in spite of COVID-19.
This is the second year for Ambassadors of Kindness’s toy drive. It started last year when his children Ellie and Jaxon, now 9 and 7, wanted to give away toys in 2019 they don’t use anymore.
Splater brought up the idea on social media.
“It just kind of blew up,” he said.
The Ambassadors of Kindness Facebook page has nearly 11,000 members.
With Ellie and Jaxon being the adoptive children of Splater and his husband, Austin Karnatz, Splater said it was important to do something for foster children.
In 2019, Splater and Karnatz had Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch at their Victorian house in Superior. There, 67 local children received gifts.
This year there was curbside delivery to those who signed up in the Superior and Hardy area.
“Local kids, it doesn’t matter how rich you are, how poor you are, what your car looks like,” he said. “If you want a gift you just sign your kids up.”
About 85% of donors are from Superior. There are donors also in Hastings, Clay Center and Belleville, Kansas.
Ambassadors of Kindness also is taking foster children enrollees in the Books4Kids and Colors4Kids clubs.
In Books4Kids, children receive three or four books to read each month.
Currently, books are provided for children ages 5-10.
When the children are finished with books, they return them to Ambassadors of Kindness to be used for other enrollees.
In Colors4Kids, children receive coloring and activity books, which are the child’s to keep.
Every three months children will receive new crayons.
“It’s the simple things that matter,” Splater said. “There’s a lot of strain on foster parents. So even coloring books and activity books that keep their kids busy and continue reading and continue drawing — foster kids, that’s what they love to do is read, color and draw.”
Splater said his family and Ambassadors of Kindness have changed the atmosphere in Superior.
“The Catholic Church is a huge supporter,” he said. “Everywhere you go, somebody’s saying something about what we’re doing and what we’ve done.”
As a gay couple, he and Karnatz have experienced prejudice.
“That was also a reason why we wanted to do something like this — to say we’re just like you,” he said. “We support our community just like you.”
For more information contact Splater at splate24@yahoo.com or at 402-851-1160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.