SUPERIOR — Upholding an old tradition in a time of new challenges, Superior students gathered Wednesday morning for a time of prayer together before the start of their school day.
The Nuckolls County Ministerial Association coordinated the 30-year-old celebration of “See You At the Pole” outside the school.
See You At the Pole is an international event, always the fourth Wednesday in September.
An estimated 20-25 students attended the event, which began at 7:45 a.m. However, they didn’t actually converge around the flagpole, which is customary, but on a grassy spot just to the west of the flagpole.
Natalie Faust, representing First Presbyterian Church, led the event with relevant comments and prayer.
Jon Albrecht from the Living Faith Church was in charge of the advertising. He usually is assisted by Wesslyn Williams, a student, but she wasn’t available this year, although she has been actively involved for the last five years.
See You at the Pole was initiated 30 years ago with a gathering of 10 students in Burleson, Texas. It since has been observed by millions of students in the United States and abroad. The concept is to give students a time when they are encouraged to lift their friends, families, schools, and nation to God in prayer.
This year’s event occurs as schools are back in session following disruptions in spring 2020 related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and are hoping outbreaks of the viral infection don’t lead to closed campuses again.
In some participating communities, students may be setting differing times and dates for their gatherings to allow for local circumstances.
A livestreamed event early Wednesday morning was available for students throughout the world who are attending school online or otherwise would be unavailable for an in-person gathering.
Theme of this year’s See You At the Pole event is “Return-Restore-Revive,” based on scripture found at 2 Kings 23:25.
