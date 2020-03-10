SUPERIOR — Voters in the city of Superior have approved special-election ballot proposals to continue the city’s economic development program and to extend and increase the municipal sales and use tax to help pay for it.
According to unofficial results released Tuesday by the Nuckolls County Clerk’s Office, the economic development ballot question was approved by a vote of 325-237, or 58% to 42%.
The sales tax question, which called for increasing the local-option city sales and use tax from 1% to 1.5%, received an affirmative tally of 306-257, or 54% to 46%.
The votes give both the economic development program and the sales and use tax the go-ahead for 15 years. The economic development program will next sunset in December 2035, whereas the sales and use tax would lapse in March 2035.
Unofficial vote tallies were prepared late Tuesday afternoon, following the 4:30 p.m. deadline for ballots to be returned to the Clerk’s Office.
The ballot language cited an estimate that the sales and use tax should generate about $300,000 per year for city coffers. At least $75,000 per year must be earmarked for the economic development program, which is based on the city’s economic development plan. Bond proceeds and money from non-city sources such as grants also could be applied to the economic development program.
By current city policy, some of the sales tax proceeds in excess of the $75,000 must be used for street, police, fire and ambulance equipment purchases. Other specified uses are “general city obligations for capital purchases, community improvements, recreational and quality of life improvements, and other economic development activities.”
In 1990, Nebraska voters approved a state constitutional amendment allowing local tax revenue to be used to promote economic development, provided that local voters give the OK. The following year, state senators approved enabling legislation in the form of LB840, formally known as the Nebraska Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act.
Both the economic development program and the sales and use tax must be renewed every 15 years. In past years, the economic development program has been used to promote everything from Superior’s annual Victorian Festival to construction of a business park.
Stated goals of the program are “to assist existing businesses and to create jobs through new or expanded business development.”
The special election was conducted without polling stations. A total of 1,318 ballots were sent to registered voters via U.S. mail in late February, and 565 were returned by Tuesday’s deadline, Miller said — making the return rate 42.9%.
Completed ballots could be returned by mail or in person at the Nuckolls County Courthouse in Nelson.
