The subgrade soil in the Adams County Office Building parking lot, which is being repaved, was found to be in much worse shape than anticipated, and as a result the Adams County Board of Supervisors approved a change order that could end up costing more than $84,000 to resolve the problem.
County board members voted 7-0 during their regular meeting Tuesday to approve a change order for up to $84,272 for the removal and replacement of unsuitable material with 1,440 cubic yards of crushed concrete and, if needed, fly ash base stabilization.
In a letter to the county board, engineering consultant Lance Harter with Oak Creek Engineering of Kearney stated following bituminous surface removal and excavation of the north portion of the parking lot between Third and Fourth streets and St. Joseph and Kansas avenues, it was discovered the subgrade was in very poor condition. Some areas even saturated under the old pavement.
Harter anticipated having some spots needing fixed, but such a large quantity was not foreseen.
“The subgrade below the pavement we’ve removed is in pretty poor shape,” he said by phone during Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s very wet and not conducive for use underneath the pavement without some sort of modification or alterations of the plan.”
The original contract included a line item of 100 cubic feet of subgrade replacement.
“The quantity we’re needing to remove is far greater than the 100 cubic foot,” Harter said. “What the crushed concrete will do will cut down the timeline up to two weeks. Any moisture we get with the grade being open is going to be a major setback with that soil.”
The supervisors previously approved a $235,903 bid from Heartland Concrete Construction of Hastings to pave the Adams County Office Building parking lot with concrete. Heartland had the lowest of five bids.
With the change order, the adjusted contract amount total is $320,175.
The project also includes paving the portion of the parking lot near Howard’s Glass, which will be paid for by Howard’s Glass. It was estimated the Howard’s Glass portion of that amount would be $15,000 to $18,000.
Of that $84,272 estimate, $74,772 would be assessed to Adams County and $9,500 would be the Howard’s Glass portion of the cost.
Harter said $84,272 is a conservative estimate. He hopes the final amount of the change order cost would be less than that estimate.
He will follow closely volumes of the replacement material added to the subgrade.
“I hate spending the extra money, but I don’t want to lose two hundred and some thousand dollars worth of concrete if we try to put it in a mud hole,” Supervisor Dale Curtis said.
Also during the meeting, board members unanimously approved continuing until Aug. 18 assessing damages to affected landowners in an isolated land hearing concerning land west of U.S. Highway 281 and north of Cimarron Road owned by Maxine Strasburg and the Ronald D. Strasburg Testamentary Trust.
The board members also are including the possibility of changing the amount of ground that is taken.
In other business, the supervisors:
Unanimously approved the chairman signing construction contracts with Theisen Construction for a new bridge on Oregon Trail Road, a half mile west of Showboat Boulevard. The bridge is an interlocal project with Nuckolls County.
Unanimously approved providing the authority for a 1% override for the 2020-2021 budget if needed.
Unanimously approved the renewal of the interlocal agreement between Adams County and the city of Hastings for GIS services. The city will pay two-thirds of the cost. The county’s portion of the contract will be $12,000 to $15,000.
Unanimously approved an agreement with the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for $300 per day to serve as the county’s secondary site for juvenile detention services.
Unanimously approved leasing to farmer Clint Bostock county property south of M Street at U.S. Highway 281 through 2020 for $1. Bostock previously had been maintaining the property.
Unanimously approved the Ashley and Justen Subdivision at Liberty Avenue and 26th Street, concurrent with the Coats Family Farm.
Unanimously approved authorizing petty cash amounts for various county offices.
