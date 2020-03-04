In approving a 15-year bond for the new Hastings Rural Fire District station, Adams County is saving property owners more than $100,000 from the 20-year bond option.
The Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 during their meeting Tuesday to approve the 15-year bond for a new station on county-owned property south of Hastings at the former Wallace School building.
Bonding agency D.A. Davidson has calculated the levy requirements for the project.
There were two options for the length of the bond, 15 or 20 years. The levies associated with these two options are $0.0127 with a net interest cost of 1.94% for 15 years, or $0.0103 with a net interest cost of $2.15% for 20 years.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the .0127 levy would cost a property owner $12.70 each year and the .0103 levy would cost $10.30 each year.
According to figures provided by D.A. Davidson, the total debt service for the 15-year bond is $1,515,362. The total debt service for a 20-year bond is $1,618,761 — a
$103,399 difference.
Randy Kort, a board member for Hastings Rural Fire, presented the options.
“Today, I’m basically here in front of the board hoping you will approve our levy, whichever one you choose,” Kort said, introducing the discussion. “With a positive vote for that levy request this project can move forward.”
Provided that the project gets needed zoning and permitting from the city and county, construction is anticipated to begin May 1 and be completed Oct. 1.
The project received 11 bids ranging from $1,110,267 to $1,436,250.
Ayr Construction submitted the low bid. The fire board plans to award the contract to Ayr Construction at a special meeting on March 6.
The total cost to be bonded, which includes all other fees associated with this project, will be $1,260,023.
Kort said Hastings Rural Fire currently has the third-highest levy among the five fire districts in the county.
By approving either of the bond rates, it would move the Hastings Rural Fire District to second highest levy rate.
The Hastings Rural Fire District’s levy is currently .0241402. So it would be .0368402 for 15 years or .0344402 for 20 years with the bond.
“Me personally, I like shorter terms better than longer terms as long as the levy impact isn’t detrimental to budgets and things like that and tax payers,” he said.
Supervisor Scott Thomsen said he favored a 15-year bond.
“I would be of the opinion that tax payers would like to pay the least amount possible and save a hundred-and-some thousand dollars,” he said.
The rural fire department currently is renting space for equipment and assistance from the Hastings Fire Department for which the Hastings Fire Department currently charges $54,000 per year.
“It also helps out the city of Hastings because now they can use the space they currently have to house the vehicles they already have,” Kort said. “They allow some of their vehicles to sit outside in order for ours to be in their facilities.”
He said the rural fire district includes the rural portion of the county with boundaries of Adams Central Road to the west, two miles south of Ayr to the south, two miles into Clay County to the east and just south of Hall County to the north.
“My hope is they realize that by providing this structure it allows the response to be long-term relationship with us and the county in order to provide them with protection that I think we all realize is a necessary fact of life,” Kort said of district patrons.
Also during the meeting, the supervisors received an update from Jerad Reimers representing U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith.
The supervisors also discussed but took no action relating to the future of the Adams County Insurance Committee in light of the county no longer being self-insured. County maintenance supervisor Tom Reichert and Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller spoke in favor of keeping the insurance committee.
The Supervisors also unanimously approved awarding county gravel bids with the first purchase to the low bidder. If the low bidder cannot meet demand, the low bidder would have to pay the difference of the other bid.
For the four northwest townships, Deweese Sand and Gravel bid $14.59 per cubic yard and Mid-Nebraska Aggregate bid $13.38.
For the four northeast townships, Deweese Sand and Gravel bid $14.34 and Mid-Nebraska Aggregate bid $13.48.
For the four southwest townships, Deweese Sand and Gravel bid $15.17 per cubic yard and Mid-Nebraska Aggregate bid $14.23.
For the four southeast townships, Deweese Sand and Gravel bid $15.64 and Mid-Nebraska Aggregate bid $16.
Mid-Nebraska Aggregate bid $15.50 per cubic yard for 500 yards of armor coat aggregate. Deweese Sand and Gravel did not bid the aggregate.
For two 1,500 cubic yard stockpile loads Deweese Sand and Gravel bid $14.19 per cubic yard and Mid-Nebraska Aggregate bid $13.23.
For pit pick-up, Deweese Sand and Gravel bid $9 per cubic yard and Mid-Nebraska Aggregate bid $8.
In other business, the supervisors:
Unanimously approved a resolution to update the Adams County Employee Handbook, adding previously approved changes.
Unanimously approved surplusing the county’s M650 central tabulator that County Clerk Ramona Thomas said is obsolete.
Voted 6-1 to enter into an agreement to purchase 11 acres for $180,000 just south of M Street on U.S. Highway 281 for a new justice center. The purchase is contingent on Adams County voters approving a new justice center during the November election. Supervisor Chuck Neumann abstained.
Unanimously approved a $500,000 release of security from Five Points Bank.
Unanimously approved an agreement with the Nebraska State Auditors office for auditing services at a cost of $18,750 per year for three years.
Unanimously approved the renewal of life and disability insurance with National Insurance through the Nebraska Association of County Officials insurance plan.
Unanimously approved a request from county employee Heidi Graf to rent the Adams County Office Building meeting room on May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.