Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors provided support Tuesday for four projects determined to improve life in Adams County.
The supervisors voted 7-0 on each of the four improvement fund grants presented by Anjanette Bonham, director of the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The grants include $5,000 for a new sign and landscaping at the Hastings Municipal Airport; $25,000 to update the 20 full-service camping pedestals at the Adams County Fairgrounds to 50 amps; $25,000 to help with the construction of the Roseland Community Center; and up to $22,400 to transform the Carter Park tennis courts, in south Hastings, into pickleball courts.
“These are four worthy projects,” Supervisor Scott Thomsen said after hearing Bonham’s presentations for each of the projects.
Improvement grants are used for improvements to attractions or recreational facilities owned by the public or nonprofits that attract visitors to Hastings and Adams County.
“I’m really excited for these organizations and the opportunities for these communities too to get the improvements they are requesting,” Bonham said. “It’s a great opportunity to use our funds and put them back into the community of Adams County.”
Airport
Funds would help offset the cost for a new sign and landscaping at 12th Street and Marian Road as well as landscaping at the airport entrance at 12th Street.
“A new, updated look increases their presence and shows potential businesses and travelers from out of state and other Nebraska counties that Hastings is welcoming and open for business,” Bonham said.
She said the airport had a great turnout when the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor was there last summer. The airport also was selected to host the 2021 state fly-in.
The planned improvements symbolize the airport’s vision for moving forward to continuously improve the economic development impact of the airport and business partners in the community, she said.
Fairgrounds
By updating the camping pedestals, the fairgrounds will be able to offer more power to campers there. The fairgrounds see many campers during softball and baseball tournaments.
Bonham said getting more campers there will generate more taxes for the community.
The Nebraska Good Sams State RV Rally is among events that use the camping pedestals.
“Good Sam, a lot of them got to where they said, ‘We can’t use your facilities because you need more power,’ ” Supervisor Dale Curtis said. “They’re losing business because of it.”
Roseland Community Center
“I was really thrilled to get this grant request from a surrounding Adams County community rather than just within our city,” Bonham said.
She said the building will be available to residents and guests for a variety of events. The building will include a large event room that will hold up to 300 people.
The space will be flexible, allowing use for receptions, graduations and other large gatherings.
The plan is to also include a small conference room with space for about 50 people.
Construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2020.
The Roseland Community Club has raised $222,000 through fundraising efforts and was awarded a $375,000 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant in 2020.With a budget of $811,000 for the building, the Community Club is on the final drive to secure funds to complete the project.
Pickleball courts
“The current surface of the (Carter Park) courts are in poor shape,” Bonham said. “The cement is broken up and it needs to be redone.”
She said the city has 18 other outdoor tennis courts.
The pickleball courts would allow Hastings to hold tournaments like those that already take place in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha.
“Being able to host these tournaments will bring in lots of visitors to Hastings and Adams County,” she said. “So there is opportunity for growth there.”
A pickleball club in Hastings with about 40 members recently formed an official board of directors.
“They’re going to grow the game and interest in the community,” Bonham said. “They would be the ones that would host some of these tournaments.”
In other business, the supervisors:
Unanimously approved closing one mile of Winchester Avenue north of Old Sod Road, which has been unkempt for many years.
Unanimously approved tabling an agreement between Adams County and Heartland Pet Connection for care of impounded animals.
Unanimously approved the written memorialization of the Isolated Land Ruling of July 7.
Unanimously approved a resolution to dissolve the West Blue Township.
Unanimously approved a resolution to dissolve the Ayr Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.