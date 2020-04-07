Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors have gone ahead and approved purchasing 11 acres on the southwest edge of Hastings as the possible site of a new justice center.
The county already had entered a purchase agreement for the 11-acre tract.
The supervisors voted 5-0-2 during their regular meeting Tuesday to use funds from the county inheritance fund to purchase the land south of M Street at U.S. Highway 281. The ground is owned by Butler Machinery, which had plans at one point to build a large machinery dealership there.
Supervisors Chuck Neumann and Glen Larsen abstained.
“We bought that property at a very good price, very good location, fairly new infrastructure for sewer, water, electric and gas. Then we had COVID-19,” said Supervisor Dale Curtis, who added the item to Tuesday’s agenda. “The thing we do know, in order to solve the problem we have with overcrowding and reducing the cost of transports, we really would be foolish if we don’t just go ahead and purchase this ground. We don’t know what the voters will do (in November), whether they will approve a bond, but if they don’t the problem’s still not solved. We’re going to have to address it sooner rather than later. I just think we would be better off if we purchased that property.”
The county is purchasing the 11 acres for $180,000, but already had paid a non-refundable $10,000 as part of a purchase agreement that was conditional on the planned justice center receiving voter approval during the November election.
Supervisor Scott Thomsen, who chairs the county’s buildings, grounds and equipment committee and has facilitated justice center citizens' committee discussions, said that while the citizens' meeting scheduled for this week was postponed, the committee is continuing to do legwork for the project.
“We’re not so sure when it’s going to get proposed (to the county board, to add it to the November ballot), but nonetheless Dale is correct and that property was negotiated at a price for less than what (Butler) initially paid for it,” Thomsen said.
Thomsen said he didn’t think the county would find another piece of property like this for that kind of a price in that location.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s ideal,” he said.
So far, Thomsen said, more than $17 million has been trimmed from the initial nearly $54 million estimate for a new Adams County justice center.
“The voters realize we need a new justice center, and being’s how we can’t build in the city, it now needs to be a justice center,” Curtis said. “They realize that, but cost of new construction jumps at a rate of somewhere between 4% and 7% annually. In 10 years that could be 70% higher to build, or maybe it’s only 40% higher. That’s a lot of money. You can’t catch both ends of the curve in reducing the transport cost and the building cost if you don’t do something fairly soon. We need that property in our tool box.”
In other business, the supervisors:
— Unanimously approved an engagement disclosure letter for a possible bond to pay for planned asphalt projects.
— Unanimously approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for $200,000 for county bridge match program funds for a bridge on Oregon Trail Road half a mile west of Showboat Boulevard.
— Unanimously approved 2020 asphalt contracts with Werner Construction for $2.8 million for 14 miles of asphalt overlay as well as a $377,876 Werner bid for seven miles of asphalt removal. Among those 14 miles of overlay, eight miles would be on Bladen Avenue, four miles would be on Holstein Avenue, and 1.75 miles would be on Adams Central Avenue.
— Unanimously approved a resolution for law enforcement funds and equitable sharing agreement and certification.
— Unanimously approved the Micyln Subdivision. Applicants Lynn and Michelle Chrisp would like to subdivide 4.72 acres at 17240 W. U.S. Highway 6, Kenesaw.
— Unanimously approved vacating Warnke Subdivision. Applicants Richard and Doris Warnke would like to subdivide 3.5234 acres on South Marian Road.
— Unanimously approved a release of securities submitted by the Adams County Treasurer in the amount of $50,000 and $135,000.
— Unanimously approved county compliance with Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
— Unanimously approved permitting the board chairman to sign a quitclaim deed to Hastings Rural Fire District.
— Unanimously approved a revised contract with the Fraternal Order of Police.
— Unanimously approved an agreement with Oak Creek Engineering for professional services regarding concrete paving of the Adams County Office Building parking lot. The contract is for $11,375 for design and $7,875 for construction inspections.
— Unanimously approved Regan Thomas working as temporary election help. Her hiring required county board approval because she is the daughter of Adams County Clerk Ramona Thomas. Regan Thomas, who is a college student, previously was employed on a short-term basis by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
— Unanimously approved board support on soliciting available county employees as election workers for the May 12 primary election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.