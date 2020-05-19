When members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday morning, they will do so as a complete board in their meeting room at the courthouse.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan said the decision to not include any teleconference aspect to the meeting was made due to problems using Zoom and the lack of communication during meetings between board members in the meeting room and board members participating remotely.
The supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday is the first for any Hastings or Adams County elected board without a teleconference component since the beginning of April.
Hogan said the county will continue to follow the 10-person social distancing rule, limiting attendance inside the supervisors’ meeting room to the seven-member board, County Clerk Ramona Thomas, Deputy County Attorney David Bergin and one public speaker at a time — all of whom will be spread out.
As the county board begins to meet in person, county officials continue to take a cautious approach to allowing more people inside the courthouse.
Adams County temporarily suspended public access to the Treasurer’s Office starting March 27. Supervisor Scott Thomsen, who chairs the county’s buildings, grounds and equipment committee, worked with County Treasurer Melanie Curry on that decision.
“There were just an awful lot of concerns with the number of people coming in,” Thomsen said. “It just seemed at times — this was early in the virus alerts — there were concerns people were not taking it as seriously as needed to be. Other counties were closing down, and some of (their residents) were coming over, trying to do business in our county. There was just a concern of keeping everybody safe.”
He said the Treasurer’s Office may reopen by appointment.
Even outside the courthouse, it’s possible 6-foot increments may be marked to ensure people waiting to enter practice social distancing.
“It’ll be nice to have the Treasurer’s Office open again, but only if we can do it safely,” Thomsen said.
For the city of Hastings, City Administrator Dave Ptak sees June 1 as the earliest possible day to reopen operations to the public, after the current directed health measurers expire May 31, and only then if city officials feel safe enough to do it.
“I’m probably a little more conservative as far as wanting to open things up, getting back to normal, until we know exactly what the effect of these directed health measures’ relaxation does,” he said. “I’ve read a lot about pandemics that have occurred in the past, and it always seemed that there is a second wave of these things. The last thing I want to do is open something up and have a bunch of relapse occur that causes us to have to go the other way again.
“I think as we start to relax these directed health measures we’re going to probably see what I would call a tsunami effect as far as people wanting more. It’s just a matter of what we can do.”
County officials have been looking at what they can do to make the courthouse safer for the public as well as employees.
Thomsen said the plan is to introduce infrared, non-contact thermometers to screen individuals entering county buildings.
“It just all boils down to what we can do and what we can do safely,” he said. “Like everybody says, if you mess it up you start all over again.”
Attendance at the courthouse will be limited to 10 people in a room at a time.
On March 19 Adams County limited public attendance at the courthouse to 10 people at a time.
Thomsen said in the last two months, the courthouse has averaged 40-100 people each day, depending on court proceedings. Those figures are a steep decrease from a daily average of about 500 people prior to COVID-19
“I think the public needs a pat on the back,” he said. “They are realizing they can do business with the courthouse in other ways. That’s just fantastic, not only for them, but for our employees too. We’re all in this together. If we want to eradicate it or flatten the curve, we all have to do our part.”
