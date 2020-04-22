When the Adams County Board of Supervisors meet on May 19, the board will take action on financing upcoming county roads projects.
Supervisors voted 7-0 at their meeting Tuesday to approve a resolution to hold a public hearing for that purpose during the May 19 meeting.
“Then it would move forward for finalization after the public hearing,” said Dawn Miller, Adams County highway superintendent.
The supervisors approved at their April 7 meeting 2020 asphalt contracts with Werner Construction for $2.8 million for 14 miles of asphalt overlay as well as a $377,876 Werner bid for seven miles of asphalt removal. Among those 14 miles of overlay, eight miles would be on Bladen Avenue, four miles would be on Holstein Avenue, and 1.75 miles would be on Adams Central Avenue.
Andy Forney with D.A. Davidson, the county’s bond counsel, was on hand during the county board’s Zoom meeting on Tuesday.
Adams County is looking at countywide direct tax, as opposed to establishing tax districts, for bond payments. That is also how the county paid for the northeast truck route beginning in 2014.
Forney said the county can’t issue permanent financing until the work essentially is complete, but can do a short-term bond anticipation note for construction financing.
He said Lincoln County recently did something similar with financing that matures in December 2021 at a 1.25% interest rate.
“Ideally if you were to borrow from the inheritance fund until it is complete, or use some kind of a process like that, this resolution will act as a reimbursement resolution,” he said.
The county can issue permanent financing once project is complete.
Also during the meeting, the supervisors:
— Received an update about Horizon Recovery from Dan Rutt.
— Approved motor vehicle exemptions as the Board of Equalization.
— Approved the release of a $2.035 million security from Five Points Bank.
— Approved of the appointment of Barb Harrington to the South Heartland District Health Department Board.
