The Adams County Board of Supervisors refrained from taking action to retain Scott Thomsen in an advisory role for work on the county’s justice center, wanting to see first a list of his proposed responsibilities, the proposed compensation amount, and the source of the funds to pay him.
In the November general election, Adams County voters approved a bond issue to finance construction of a planned 168-bed jail and justice center anticipated to cost $37 million and not to exceed $38 million.
Thomsen, who has served on the Board of Supervisors for 10 years and helmed planning efforts for the justice center, was defeated in his bid for re-election during the May primary election by Republican challenger Harold Johnson. Thomsen will leave office in January 2021 as Johnson is sworn in to represent District 4, which encompasses west Hastings.
As an adviser, Thomsen would continue to be the lead person working with Omaha architecture firm Prochaska and Associates.
Thomsen has been working on the planning process for about two years.
“I would hate to lose all of the knowledge and time that Scott has put into this over the years to get this done, just to have him walk away from it,” said Board Chairman Lee Hogan, who also serves on the justice center planning committee.
No compensation amounts or specific responsibilities had been outlined as of Tuesday’s meeting.
The justice center will be constructed just south of Hastings on the east side of U.S. Highway 281.
“In watching Scott deal with the purchase of the land, which saved us a ton of money, and then to negotiate with Prochaska, who we already had a contract with, to give us to give an almost half-percent decrease in their bill to us, saved the county hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Supervisor Dale Curtis, who also serves on the justice center planning committee.
The supervisors approved during their Nov. 17 meeting an addendum to the agreement with Prochaska for continued services relating to the justice center.
The addendum outlines Prochaska’s architect fees of $2.045 million, which are included within the total project cost. Thomsen said during that meeting the amount was negotiated down from more than $2.3 million.
“The money he’s saved us justifies us paying him,” Curtis said.
Curtis said losing Thomsen’s experience would slow down the process and cost the county money.
Also during the Nov. 17 meeting, District Court Judge Stephen Illingworth shared concerns about whether new courtrooms will meet state standards. Illingworth presented each supervisor with a copy of courtroom facility planning guidelines and standards and provided an overview of the thick document.
Hogan said since that discussion he talked with Curtis Field, Prochaska principal-in-charge, who told Hogan Prochaska is well versed with those courtroom guidelines and standards.
Thomsen said Hogan and Curtis made the proposal for him to continue working on the justice center project.
“I’m willing and able to do it,” Thomsen said. “I’ve put in a ton of hours on this. Everybody knows that.”
There is a lot of hard work ahead.
“I think Harold’s going to do a fantastic job as a supervisor, but he’s going to have his hands full,” Thomsen said. “Every one of you are going to have your hands full and probably are not that willing, or able, to devote that much time to another project.”
Supervisor Chuck Neumann requested more information and discussion before the board takes action.
Supervisor Michael Stromer said outlining what is in the agreement is best for both parties.
“At the bare minimum we need to have something in place that specifies what Scott’s going to do, if there’s going to be compensation for it, not only to protect him but to protect the county,” he said. “We need to have that in writing.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, former Supervisor Lee Saathoff also requested the board delay taking action.
“To do this before the new supervisor takes office is kind of a slap in the face,” Saathoff said. “It’s as if Scott did not lose the election and we do not have a new supervisor coming on. To me it sounds similar to what is going on at the national level and that President Trump does not want to leave office even though he was defeated. Out of respect to the newly elected official, I would urge you to delay any discussion on this issue until the newly elected supervisor takes office.”
Thomsen objected to Saathoff’s characterization of what is happening. He said he has been meeting with Johnson in preparation for Johnson taking office.
“Scott Thomsen did lose the election, and he will leave the office,” Thomsen said. “I don’t know why there’s any indication that it would be otherwise.”
The planned justice center is a big deal, and the hard work is just beginning, he said.
“This is something the county will have forever and ever,” he said. “I want to save the county a lot of money, and I want it to be something the county can be proud of. That’s my goal. It always has been for this thing. That’s what I want to see come out of this.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors voted 7-0 to approve a contractual agreement in conjunction with granting a permanent easement with Lynn Land and Cattle Co.
Adams County will pay the entire cost of a culvert, which is $5,170.
Lynn Land and Cattle won’t receive any salvage from the bridge, and will honor its contract with the bridge contractor as to the disposal of trees and the provision of dirt for the bridge.
