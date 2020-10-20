Discouraged by the rising number of novel coronavirus disease cases, members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors decided to place a sign near the entrance of the courthouse stating masks are highly encouraged there.
No official action was taken in giving that direction during the county board meeting on Tuesday.
The supervisors didn’t want to jeopardize state funding for the county and didn’t want to tell department heads how to operate their offices.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has told counties that they won’t receive any of the $100 million in federal COVID-19 money if counties require masks.
“Which seems a little counterproductive, but it is what it is,” said Supervisor Chuck Neumann, who added the mask policy item to Tuesday’s agenda.
Neumann is part of the combined services committee, which includes representatives from the county as well as the city of Hastings. He also serves on the county’s wellness committee and on the South Heartland District Health Department Board of Health representing Adams County.
He said wellness committee members were split evenly among those who wanted to mandate the wearing of masks and those who wanted to encourage the wearing of masks on a voluntary basis.
“I guess we can’t mandate, but I sure would like to have an encouragement, mainly when you come in,” he said.
He said Ron Pughes, Adams County emergency management director, could supply face masks at the courthouse’s south entrance.
“This thing is headed south on us, regardless of what you might think,” Neumann said of COVID-19.
Supervisor Dale Curtis said he wishes the county could mandate the wearing of masks, but that is difficult for a couple reasons.
“I’m not going to get into a turf fight with elected officials about how they run their offices,” he said. “I think appointed officials need to have pretty close to the same latitude. Once you go into an office that’s their realm. They decide the best policy for them.”
Deputy County Attorney Dave Bergin said the supervisors would have the authority to mandate masks if they wanted to in the common areas of the courthouse.
“We haven’t had that much (COVID-19) expense,” Curtis said.
“Enough that we want to be reimbursed for it,” Supervisor Scott Thomsen responded.
County Clerk Ramona Thomas, who serves as Adams County election commissioner, said early voting is taking place outside of her office in the courthouse common area and she can’t deny someone the right to vote for not wearing a mask.
She said the county will have masks available for poll workers to use on Nov. 3 if desired.
“I can’t require them to,” she said.
Thomas said the fact the county supplies masks implies they are encouraged for poll workers.
Most of the poll workers in the primary election did wear masks, she said.
Thomas later clarified her comment about not being able to require poll workers to require masks. She didn’t know if she actually didn’t have that authority, but as hard as it has been for her to find election workers she didn’t want to do anything to discourage possible workers.
Also during the meeting, the supervisors:
- Voted 7-0 to approve a resolution to strike mobile home and personal property taxes on uncollectable properties.
- Unanimously approved the release of securities from Five Points Bank.
- Unanimously approved tax list corrections as the board of equalization.
- Unanimously approved motor vehicle exemption requests from: Crossroads Mission Avenue, the Creation Instruction Association and two from Mary Lanning Healthcare.
- Unanimously approved a bid of $29,750 from Contech of Wahoo for three 72-inch-by-46-foot culverts and a metal headwall to replace the closed bridge and Federal Emergency Management Agency site on 70th Street between Liberty and Conestoga avenues.
- Unanimously approved voiding duplicate checks from July 3, 2018, to April 21, 2020, totaling $13,662.24.
- Unanimously approved the chairman’s signature on a certificate of cost allocation for indirect costs relating to child support prepared by WJE Consulting.
Unanimously approved a resolution to renew the county’s membership in the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association for three years, which will make Adams County eligible for additional dividend payment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.