Adams County has created an opportunity for health insurance providers to look for ways to help the county save money.
Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 at their meeting Tuesday to allow Dan Schwartzkopf with the Krull Agency to assemble a plan for the county to help control health insurance costs.
For years Adams County had been self insured and gone through the Krull Agency for health insurance. The supervisors voted in June 2010 to go through the Nebraska Association of County Officials and Blue Cross Blue Shield for a fully insured health insurance plan.
Schwartzkopf said Tuesday several county employees contacted him about certain things that haven’t been working quite right and were interested in some of the work the Krull Agency was doing with the county before.
He said the Krull Agency has an option available under a fully insured scenario that the agency has taken a look at based on its experience with the county employee base.
To get a final rate Krull could confirm for the county, county employees would need to use an online health statement for completion.
“It helps keep people from having to meet personally, especially with the current situation going on with COVID-19,” Schwartzkopf said. “This process, of course, is 100% HIPAA (federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) compliant. It’s not new — it’s just that we’re going to start using it more with our employer groups.”
Those responses would be entered in a database.
“Then we can finalize the underwritten rates that we have on a preliminary basis as it stands,” he said. “At an absolute minimum we know we can fix the issues that are taking place with the health reimbursement arrangement and the delay there and the issues that are just not working well. I honestly feel that based upon these preliminary numbers we have from the census and what we can share with the underwriters, I think there’s a significant opportunity for the county to reduce the costs.”
He said this product and program would allow county employees to take a more active role in managing costs, specifically with drug costs and high-dollar claims.
“In order to get this quote doesn’t mean anything will change,” said Supervisor Dale Curtis, who chairs the county’s personnel and insurance committee.
He would like to have a work session to receive feedback from county employees on the issue.
“Right now it’s just to see if the price is good,” Curtis said. “I know the employees don’t want anything to do with self-insured anymore, but a lot of them liked the ability to defer some of these costs. We’re just looking to see if the county can save a lot of money. That’s all this would be doing.”
Adams County also would provide an opportunity for other insurance providers to submit bids for similar products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.