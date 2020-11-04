Members of the group trying to save the 85-year-old 16th Street viaduct are hoping city leaders take note of how many voters were willing to fork over extra taxes in order to rebuild it.
Voters narrowly rejected a proposed bond issue of up to $12.5 million to finance rebuilding the bridge in a special issue on Tuesday’s general election ballot.
Unofficial results showed 5,200 people (46.9%) voted against the bond issue. A total of 5,132 votes (46.2%) were cast in favor of the issue. There were 748 undervotes (nothing marked) and eight overvotes (both options marked).
Willis Hunt of Hastings, a former Hastings city engineer and city councilman, said the numbers are telling — especially due to the fact that a number of people who voted against the ballot issue were in favor of keeping the viaduct open, though wishing to do so at a lower cost.
“It tells me that in spite of what the council said on Dec. 9, 2019, the people of Hastings need that viaduct,” Hunt said. “Even though they (voters) were going to increase their taxes substantially, they were willing to do that.”
Hunt said Hastings Citizens with a Voice encouraged people to vote against the $12.5 million bond issue. The citizens’ group objected to the ballot issue due to the price tag and wants the city to repair the bridge, though two engineering firms say the deterioration is too significant to allow that.
Based on a forensic evaluation of the viaduct from Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha and the senior engineer at Olsson Associates concurring with ESI’s analysis, the Hastings City Council voted to demolish the bridge at its Dec. 9, 2019, meeting.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the viaduct is well past the end of its projected 50-year lifespan and it would be wasteful to try to pump money into a failing structure.
“For us to move forward, we need to consider the best use of taxpayer dollars,” he said. “That’s where the City Council was coming from.”
While Stutte was surprised by the number of people who voted in favor of the project, he pointed out that 748 people chose not to vote in the issue at all, which likely indicates those voters don’t have a preference one way or another.
City leaders agreed to put the issue on the ballot after a group of citizens collected about 2,700 signatures to reverse the decision to raze the bridge. That group later formed a nonprofit organization named Hastings Citizens with a Voice.
Among the group was Alton Jackson of Hastings.
He said the city should have more seriously considered the $3.1 million option to repair the viaduct.
“This is a common-sense issue for me and those who have been involved,” he said. “There are so many things that weren’t taken into consideration when they voted on it the first time.”
By continuing to fight for the viaduct, he said, the group simply wants the City Council to acknowledge the will of the people.
“We don’t want to be rabble rousers,” he said. “We just want to make sure those 3,000 people have a voice.”
But there doesn’t appear to be an option to repair the structure anymore.
That option was one of four outlined in a November 2019 report from engineering firm Olsson Associates based on a visual inspection of the bridge.
Since the repair estimate was based on a visual condition assessment of the viaduct, the city sought a forensic evaluation of the viaduct from ESI for more details before putting potential bond amounts before voters.
ESI President Anthony Siahpush provided a presentation about the evaluation and accompanying 260-page report at the Hastings City Council’s July 27 meeting. He explained repairing the bridge wasn’t an option due to significant issues with the structural integrity. Rebuilding the bridge to current standards would cost around $7.5 million with other related costs unknown.
“I think the pictures speak for themselves,” Stutte said. “It’s rather disturbing when you go out there and look at it.”
In light of new information in the ESI report, Jay Bleier, the senior engineer for Olsson Associates, told the council that the initial estimate of $3.1 million would not be enough to address the viaduct’s deficiencies.
Stutte said it would be wonderful if the city could fix the bridge for $3.1 million, but that doesn’t appear to be an option.
“To actually make it a safe structure, according to both engineering consultants we brought in to look at it, they would need to reconstruct the thing,” he said. “It’s just not a realistic option to think you could do this for $3.1 million.”
But Jackson disagrees.
Hastings Citizens with a Voice hired Jeremy Kyncl with JJK Construction of Ceresco to assess the viaduct, as well. Jackson said Kyncl, a bridge contractor qualified by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, told the group the cost would be less than $3.1 million, though that information hasn’t been provided to the city.
Hunt said the group doesn’t believe the report from ESI included enough evidence that the repair option wouldn’t work. He hopes city leaders consider the voters who indicated they want to keep the viaduct and listen to public input on the subject.
“There are a lot of people who really, really, really want this location,” he said. “They want a serviceable viaduct. My hope is that the mayor and council will see that.”
