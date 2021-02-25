SUTTON — St. Cecilia needed five Brayden Schropps to maintain pace with No. 7 Sutton Thursday night in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 7 final.
The Bluehawks got a game-high 18 points from their stud junior point guard, but he was the only player to crack the Sutton defense that held St. Cecilia to 11 points in the first half.
The Mustangs, who won 60-39 and advanced to a district final, received double-digit contributions from three players, including 17 from Cade Wiseman, which eclipsed 1,000 for his Mustang career.
“That just shows, through the course of his time, he has put in so much to our program,” Sutton head coach Jon Ladehoff said of Wiseman. “He’s the first (1,000-point scorer) that I’ve had as a head coach, so it is a special thing. His leadership and communication as one of the captains has been huge.”
Wiseman said the feat is nice, but any team win trumps individual achievement.
“It’s a great accolade to have, but I’m just happy we got the win tonight and move on to the next,” Wiseman, a senior, said. “Hopefully we get another win and go back to state.”
The Mustangs scored the first eight points and never looked back. Wiseman’s first of three 3-pointers had St. Cecilia calling timeout 2 1/2 minutes into the game.
The Bluehawks took six minutes to convert their first field goal, which followed Garrett Parr’s initial free throw that put them on the board a minute prior.
“The kids were really fired up to play and we had really good intensity on defense coming out, which is what we talked about,” Ladehoff said.
Sutton ballooned its lead to as many as 24 through the second quarter, dominating the transition and rebounding aspects of the game.
Colton Haight, who scored seven points on the night, pulled down six rebounds in the opening quarter. Jesse Herndon (eight points) collected a game-high 11 boards off the bench.
“They just got a ton more boards,” Schropp said. “We didn’t check out very well and they’ve just got a ton more scorers on the court.”
The start to the second half was much of the same. Wiseman buried his final 3-pointer just 18 seconds in. Tyler Baldwin joined the scoring column, and Quenton Jones converted consecutive chances before St. Cecilia stopped play.
“We talked about resetting the tone defensively in those first three minutes and keep being aggressive on offense,” Ladehoff said. “The kids did a really good job of that and credit to them for coming out and playing a heck of a game.”
St. Cecilia, which ended the dismal first half with back-to-back triples by Grant Rossow and Carson Kudlacek, had one answer in the second half: Schropp.
Number 10 in blue poured in 16 of his 18 in the second half — 12 in the third quarter alone.
“He hates to lose,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “He was going to do everything he could to create some offense for us.”
“Never have liked to lose, never will,” Schropp added.
No other Bluehawk seemed to have a solution for Sutton’s defense. Schropp didn’t know why it was him.
“I just kind of went out there and did my thing,” he said.
“Their pressure was really tough,” Ohnoutka said.
St. Cecilia cut the lead to 15 with three minutes left before the Mustangs finished with a trio of buckets.
Jones tallied seven in the second half for Sutton to boost his total to 16. Baldwin scored all 10 of his points after halftime.
The Mustangs were semifinalists at state before finishing in fourth. Ladehoff hopes the experience is fruitful.
“These kids just understand ‘Don’t let the game get too big.’ There is extra pressure every step you go, but because of the success that they’ve had the last few years... they’ve done a nice job handling it,” Ladehoff said.
Sutton (18-7) will know its next task Friday morning when district final information is released by the NSAA.
St. Cecilia, which finishes the year 10-13, will only graduate one senior — Anthony Sabatka. Ohnoutka, the Bluehawks’ first-year coach, expects big things out of his core youngsters next season.
“I can’t wait to take that next step with them next year,” Ohnoutka said. “Sophomores through seniors, everyone is going to be in the mix to play a lot of varsity games.”
STC (10-13)……..3 8 16 12 — 39
SUT (18-7)……14 15 20 11 — 60
St. Cecilia (39)
Hayden Demuth 1-4 0-0 3, Brayden Schropp 5-14 8-9 18, Garrett Parr 1-6 3-4 5, Carson Kudlacek 2-4 0-0 6, Grant Rossow 1-3 0-0 3, Caden Krikac 2-4 0-1 4, Anthony Sabatka 0-1 0-1 0. Totals: 12-36 11-15 39.
Sutton (60)
Cade Wiseman 6-15 2-2 17, Quenton Jones 6-10 4-5 16, Colton Haight 3-5 0-0 7, Jackson Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Tyler Baldwin 5-7 0-0 10, Jesse Herndon 3-6 2-4 8. Totals: 24-45 8-11 60.
Three-point field goals — STC 4-16 (Demuth 1-3, Schropp 0-3, Parr 0-2, Kudlacek 2-4, Rossow 1-2, Krikac 0-1); S 4-13 (Wiseman 3-9, Jones 0-2, Haight 1-1, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds — STC 14 (Krikac, Parr 3); S 35 (Herndon 11). Turnovers — STC 9; S 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.