LINCOLN — The first two days of the Class C-2 boys state basketball tournament were exhausting for Sutton, both physically and mentally. On Thursday, the Mustangs rallied to force overtime only to move on and play in another overtime game on Friday against the defending champs, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur.
Sutton fought hard to end BRLD's 50 game win streak — which was extended to 52 on Saturday after winning the C-2 title — but the Mustangs suffered a heartbreaking OT loss, forcing them to come back Saturday afternoon to play for third place.
The physical and emotional exhaustion may have taken its toll against Yutan in the consolation game, where Sutton's offense didn't have the same success it's used to seeing. The Mustangs totaled just 30 points, more than 25 below their season average, in a 39-30 loss to the Chieftains.
"The kids were pretty positive (after Friday's loss) and okay (Saturday) morning, but it's just different when you're on the court. Both teams probably thought they were close to being in the championship game," said Sutton head coach Jon Ladehoff. "Overall I thought the kids did a pretty good job. Both teams, it was a tough situation to be in. Offensively, we weren't able to get enough good looks... We just weren't quite in sync."
Sutton's 30 points were a season-low for the team, which averaged 56.2 points per game. The Mustangs were just 12-for-38 (31.6 percent) from the field against Yutan, scoring just 11 points in the second half.
"I would say their quickness hurt us a little bit," Ladehoff said. "They did a really good job of taking our sets away and some things we tried to do. Against some of the teams, we've been able to get some looks inside or get those inside-out shots, but their quickness kind of forced our hand a little bit. The kids battled, but we offensively we just weren't quite in sync against what they did."
The Mustangs' offensive struggles came to a head in the third quarter. Sutton entered the third quarter trailing 24-19, but it saw that deficit grow as the Chieftains continued to put points on the board. Meanwhile, Sutton went scoreless for the first 5 minutes, 16 seconds of the period before Cade Wiseman ended the drought with a 3-pointer.
Wiseman's trey were the only points Sutton scored in the quarter, as they shot 1-for-9 from the field. Going into the fourth quarter, Yutan had built up an 11-point lead, the largest of the game to that point.
The Chieftains' advantage reached as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs responded with an 8-0 run to pull within five points with just under six minutes remaining.
Tyler Baldwin got the run started with a basket and followed it with a traditional three-point play. Nearly a minute later, Wiseman capped the run his second 3-pointer of the half to pull within 35-30. But Yutan's Trey Knudson answered the run with a bucket of his own, bringing the Chieftains' lead back to seven. Yutan held Sutton scoreless for the final 5:57 to claim the win.
Baldwin and Quenton Jones both led the Mustangs with seven points apiece, while Wiseman — who missed a chunk of the first half with foul trouble — and Jacob Haight each tallied six points. Haight also pulled down nine rebounds.
Knudson recorded a game-high 15 points and went 4-for-8 from the field and 6-for-8 from the charity stripe.
The Mustangs finish their season 23-5. Two of the five starters, as well as some other contributors, make up a senior class of six, and while Sutton will miss their presence, it still has a solid core returning.
"Our seniors, we thank them for all that they did. They were quality. It's part of being in the program from elementary all the way up, just being a part of all the things. We're really going to miss our seniors," the coach said. "We have a good group coming back, and we'll be ready for next year."
Yutan (24-4)......14 10 9 6 — 39
Sutton (24-4).....9 10 3 8 — 30
Yutan (39)
Trey Knudson 3-8 5-8 15, Will Hays 2-8 1-4 7, Joel Pleskac 2-4 0-0 5, Brady Timm 2-11 3-4 8, Colby Tichota 1-8 0-1 2, Samuel Petersen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 12-41 10-17 39.
Sutton (30)
Cade Wiseman 2-11 0-0 6, Quenton Jones 3-5 0-0 7, Dawson Nunnenkamp 1-1 0-0 2, Jacob Haight 2-9 1-2 6, Tyler Baldwin 3-6 1-1 7, Eli Skalka 1-6 0-0 2, Colton Haight 0-0 0-2 0, Jackson Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Maury Bautista 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-38 2-5 30.
Three-point field goals — Y 5-16 (Knudson 1-1, Hays 2-8, Pleskac 1-3, Timm 1-2, Tichota 0-2); S 4-13 (Wiseman 2-8, Jones 1-1, J. Haight 1-4). Rebounds — Y 31 (Tichota 7), S 32 (J. Haight 9). Turnovers — Y 9, S 9.
