DONIPHAN — Sutton's 6-2 lead in the first set against Class C-1 No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic was short-lived, but it was a glimpse of where the Fillies can get to this season.
"We had them on their heels a little bit early and I think just they scored a few points and kind of tied everything back up and they just took control of the game," said Sutton head coach Shelly Mohnike. "We can battle with those teams. We can compete with a team like that and play well. I think we could have fared even better than we did."
Mohnike thought it was more of a confidence issue more than a disparity in talent.
"Honestly, we have five good hitters," she said. "A lot of other teams, when you're scouting them, they may have a couple here or there, but I feel like we're getting to a point where we can say all five of our girls are a threat to the other squad."
Ultimately, GICC took the match 25-14, 25-18, but the Fillies held their own against the defending Class C-2 champion Crusaders.
Sutton and the host of the triangular, Doniphan-Trumbull, nudged GICC into long rallies with tough digs and scrappy plays to keep the ball up.
"There were some really long, good rallies of volleyball," said D-T head coach Gina Fitch, whose team also fell to the Crusaders 25-11, 25-12. "You just have to keep getting the ball over and let them make a mistake, even though they don't make many."
GICC trailing has been uncommon through its seven matches this season. The Crusaders have reloaded after a banner year, bringing in some new faces with familiar last names and adding depth at different positions.
Freshman Caroline Maser replaces her sister, Katie (now at Creighton) who set a Class C-1 assists record in her four years. Caroline, who is 6-feet tall, dished a combined 49 assists in the two matches Thursday.
Then there is sophomore Gracie Woods, younger sister of Megan (Nebraska-Omaha), who is playing all six rotations this year. Gracie totaled 15 kills in the pair of sweeps.
"Gracie is a perfect right side because she can block balls and she's a great setter, too," GICC head coach Sharon Zavala said. "She has all the skills and it's really nice to have her with a freshman setter."
Junior Chloe Cloud led the Crusaders with 17 kills on the night. Sophomore Evan Glad added eight.
Poor service was about the only thing Zavala had a gripe with out of her team.
"As our serving picked up, our offense picked up," she said. "I thought we were pretty solid passing and defensively we played well. Again, I thought we could have done a better job serving."
Neither Sutton nor D-T had the size to compete with GICC, but the pair were almost a perfect match for each other.
Sutton (4-3) beat itself in the first set with a variety of 14 errors, but rebounded to take sets two and three for a 20-25, 25-18, 25-19 victory over the host school.
"We just needed to focus on controlling our side," Mohnike said. "Limiting errors is something we've been working on the last couple of years. We started off the match that way and we were able to just refocus and make less errors over the next two games."
Doniphan-Trumbull's story in the match was quite opposite. The Cardinals (2-6) committed 14 errors between the second and third set. Those, coupled with trouble in serve receive, proved to be too much to overcome and flashes of each of D-T's previous losses.
"We've just kind of struggled up until this point with some hitting errors," Fitch said. "Basically, we're beating ourselves instead of making teams beat us. I keep pointing that out to the girls. We're making it really hard on ourselves to win games because we're making the errors."
Sutton led 13-9 in set one before it made six errors in a row at the net as the beginning of an 11-1 run by D-T to pull ahead 20-14.
The Fillies closed to 24-20 before a kill by D-T's Kayla Kennedy ended the set.
In set two, Sutton pulled ahead 14-11 on an ace serve by Kylie Baumert, who led the Fillies with 12 kills in the match, before pulling away to a seven-point win.
Baumert opened with five kills, had three in the second and four in the third, including the final termination of the match on an assist from Kate Griess, who had 27 against D-T.
Raeagan Vavicek and Lily McCroden each added six kills for the Fillies. McCroden served four aces, as well.
Mohnike has been impressed with Sutton's improvements and attitude so far this season.
"All around, I'm proud of how we're playing," she said. "Our serve receive has played well, we're getting a lot of digs. We're playing long rallies because we're getting lots of digs and swinging away... We're putting a lot of things together, we're offensive-minded. Kate Griess is playing great defense, Kylie Baumert is getting a ton of blocks and kills for us."
Sophie Fitch paced the Cardinals with 15 of their 25 kills.
D-T is searching for a signature win to instill a little bit more belief in itself.
"We just need that mental confidence back that we used to have in this program," Gina Fitch said. "We need to expect to win every time we step on the court and we're just not there yet. I think once we get one of those big wins, it's going to change the way the girls feel about themselves and as individual players, too."
Game one
Sutton (4-2)………20 25 25
D-T (2-5)………..….25 18 19
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Robinson 0-0-0, Dayvie Perrien 0-0-0, Lily McCroden 6-4-0, Julia George 3-0-1, Kylie Baumert 12-1-2 1/2, Alivia Huxoll 4-0-1 1/2, Kate Griess 4-0-0, Maddie Baxa 0-0-0, Reagan Vavricek 6-3-0. Totals: 35-8-5.
Doniphan-Trumbull (kills-aces-blocks)
Kendyl Brummond 0-1-0, Grace Schultz 0-0-0, Emily Shimmin 0-0-0, Madison Shimmin 0-0-1, Kayla Kennedy 2-0-2 1/2, Sophie Fitch 15-2-5, Danae Rader 3-3-1, Madie Osler 1-0-0, Dylan Hassett 4-0-0. Totals: 25-6-5.
Assists — S, Griess 27, Persien 3, Vavricek 2, Baxa 1, Robinson 1. D-T, M. Shimmin 23, Drummond 2.
Game two
GICC (6-0)……….25 25
Sutton (4-3)……..14 18
GICC (kills-aces-blocks)
Hailey Asche 0-1-0, Rylie Rice 2-2-1, Evan Glade 4-1-0, Caroline Maser 1-2-0, Chloe Cloud 6-0-2, Gracie Woods 11-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 3-0-1, Kylee Hasselman 0-1-0, Maddie Urbanski 0-2-0, Lauren Taylor 0-0-0. Totals: 27-9-4.
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan. Robinson 0-0-0, Dayvie Perrien 0-1-0, Lily McCroden 3-0-0, Julia George 3-0-1, Kylie Baumert 4-1-1, Alivia Huxoll 2-0-0, Kate Griess 1-0-2, Maddie Baxa 0-1-0, Reagan Vavricek 0-0-0. Totals: 13-3-4.
Assists — GICC, Maser 24, Woods 2. S, Griess 12, Vavricek 1.
Game three
GICC (7-0)……..25 25
D-T (2-6)…….….11 12
GICC (kills-aces-blocks)
Hailey Asche 0-0-0, Rylie Rice 4-10-0, Evan Glade 5-0-1, Caroline Maser 2-0-0, Chloe Cloud 11-0-1, Gracie Woods 4-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 3-0-0, Kylee Hesselman 0-2-0, Madeline Urbanski 0-0-0, Lauren Taylor 0-0-0. Totals: 29-3-2.
Doniphan-Trumbull (kills-aces-blocks)
Kendyl Brummond 0-0-0, Grace Schultz 0-0-0, Emily Shimmin 0-0-0, Madison Shimmin 0-1-0, Kayla Kennedy 0-0-0, Sophie Fitch 5-0-1, Danae Rader 1-0-1, Madie Osler 2-0-0, Dylan Hassett 1-0-1. Totals: 9-1-3.
Assists — GICC, Maser 25, Glade 1, Ghaifan 1. D-T, M. Shimmin 8.
