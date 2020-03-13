LINCOLN — Sutton faced a mountain of a task in the Class C-2 semifinals on Friday. The Mustangs were up late Thursday playing in an overtime game in the first round and had to turnaround and face the No. 2 seed and defending state champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, which was on a 50 game win streak.
The Mustangs rose to the challenge and gave the Wolverines one of the toughest games they’ve had since the win streak began, forcing overtime at the Bob Devaney Sports Complex. But BRLD was able to hold on for its 51st consecutive win, locking up a spot in the championship game with a 59-51 victory.
“Our guys gave a great effort,” said Sutton head coach Jon Ladehoff. “Regardless of who we were playing, I told them not to get too worried about the opponent and let’s do what we do. They did a good job, they believed in themselves and they played hard as a team, which is what they’ve done all year.”
Sutton looked fresh for a team that was coming off an overtime come-from-behind victory and matched the intensity of the Wolverines, who had not played in an overtime contest in 40 games.
The Mustangs went punch-for-punch in a physical first quarter leading 9-8 before BRLD’s Darwin Snyder hit a 3-pointer to go into the second with a two-point advantage. But Sutton won the second frame thanks in large part to eight points from Cade Wiseman, who splashed a pair of treys in the quarter.
Wiseman’s second triple gave the Mustangs a 25-21 lead, which they were ready to take into the locker room until Lucas Vogt hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer. Sutton led 25-24 at the break.
The Wolverines came out in the third quarter as if they were angry they were trailing at halftime. Vogt scored eight straight points and gave BRLD a 32-25 lead after just 2:38 of play in the quarter. But again, Sutton responded and kept the game from getting out of hand.
“We knew they were going to come out fired up in the third quarter, and they did. They ran a few good sets and they got some shots, but the kids did a great job responding,” the Sutton coach said. “They just kind of stayed together and kept playing hard as a team.”
Sutton went on a 12-6 run to trim the lead to one point. Five different Mustangs contributed during the run, with Quenton Jones and Colton Haight draining treys and Tyler Baldwin putting the finishing touches on the run.
Baldwin’s bucket came with 47 seconds left, but again the Wolverines came up with a big play before time expired in the period. Brayden Anderson converted an old fashioned three-point play to take a 41-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both defenses locked down in the fourth quarter, as neither team reached double digits in the frame. It was Haight’s driving layup that tied the game at 46-apiece with 2:55 remaining. Neither team scored a basket and the Wolverine’s end-of-the-quarter magic didn’t work this time, as Vogt’s jumper clanked off the rim in the final seconds and sent the game to overtime.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the extra period was controlled by BRLD. Vogt score the team’s first four points and Dylan Beutler added another basket to give the Wolverines a 6-0 run in the first two minutes.
BRLD’s defense kept Sutton without a field goal until the 49-second mark when Eli Skalka scored to cut the lead to 56-51. It was the Mustangs’ only field goal of overtime. The Wolverines made seven of their 10 free-throw attempts in OT to close out the win.
Wiseman led Sutton with 16 points while Jacob Haight added eight.
Vogt led all scorers with 26 points and even notched the 1,000th point of his career during the game. He was 9-for-17 from the floor and hit 5-of-7 shots from the charity stripe. Ladehoff said the Wolverine’s junior is a handful to guard.
“He’s extremely quick, he handles the ball well and he’s got a great first step,” Ladehoff said. “We talked about trying to double him, give a lot of help, but he’s got great body control and he can get in the lane. He’s probably one of the better players in Class C or at least that we’ve seen. He’s an excellent player and he definitely stepped up and made big plays for them.”
With the loss, Sutton will play in the C-2 third-place game at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast. The Mustangs will face fourth-seeded Yutan, which took No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic into three overtimes but lost 47-46. Ladehoff said the C-2 field is deep this season and he expects another tough task.
“With both semifinal games going into overtime, all four teams probably feel like they could be playing for a championship. Unfortunately, only two can,” Ladehoff said. “It shows the quality of the field. A lot of good teams and a lot of evenly matched teams.
“We didn’t know coming in what would happen (with the tournament’s status), so we just appreciate the chance to come down here. I know the kids were super excited.”
Sutton (24-3)..............9 16 12 9 5 — 51
BRLD (28-0)...........11 13 17 5 13 — 59
Sutton (51)
Cade Wiseman 6-17 0-0 16, Quenton Jones 1-7 3-4 6, Dawson Nunnenkamp 2-5 0-0 5, Jacob Haight 4-9 0-1 8, Tyler Baldwin 2-5 1-2 5, Colton Haight 2-4 0-0 5, Eli Skalka 3-4 0-0 6. Totals: 20-51 4-7 51.
BRLD (59)
Will Gatzemeyer 0-3 0-0 0, Dylan Beutler 2-8 3-4 8, Lucas Vogt 9-17 5-7 26, Darwin Snyder 3-10 3-4 12, Jaxon Johnson 3-3 1-3 7, Brayden Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, Arizona Riecken 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 18-42 13-20.
Three-point field goals — Sut 7-23 (Wiseman 4-13, Jones 1-4, Nunnenkamp 1-3, J. Haight 0-2, C. Haight 1-1); BRLD 8-20 (Gatzemeyer 0-2, Beutler 1-5, Vogt 3-4, Snyder 3-8, Riecken 1-1). Rebounds — Sut 30 (J. Haight 8), BRLD 30 (Johnson 10). Turnovers — BRLD 11, Sut 10.
