SUTTON — The Sutton football team was the epitome of improving each week.
As the year progressed, the Mustangs were more and more dominant, making quick work of the teams they should beat and taking down giants in the playoffs.
Sutton took down every Class C-2 opponent it faced until the final day of the season, when it was beaten by Oakland-Craig in C-2 state championship.
The Mustangs lost some key contributors from that squad, but the returners make Sutton a team nobody can count out to make another postseason run.
"Just like last year, this team will get better each week," said Sutton head coach Steve Ramer. "We have some great tests early and will learn as we go, but if we keep working we could be just as good or better than last year."
The Mustangs bring back five starters on offense and six on defense and will have a large junior and senior class to work with.
One of the key factors to last year's success is Cade Wiseman, who was quarterback for last year's runner-up team and is back for his senior season. Last season, Wiseman threw for 490 yards and rushed for 1,523 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Ramer believes Wiseman is in for an even bigger year passing the ball. He said it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to see Wiseman throw and run for more than 1,500 yards each. The Sutton senior also plays defensive back.
Another impact player on both sides of the ball will be Joe Hinrichs. A state champion wrestler, Hinrichs is as powerful as they come, especially for a senior who stands at 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs just 195 pounds.
"(Hinrichs is) the strongest player to come through Sutton so far," Ramer said. "He will be very, very tough to single block and was our best blocker on offense last year."
Tyler Baldwin (6-4, 220) and Quenton Jones (5-11, 165) are two more seniors who started on both sides of the ball last year.
Baldwin is a tight end and defensive end while Jones is a receiver and defensive back. Hayden Switzer (6-5, 335) will return to the offensive line, while Matthew Davis (6-1, 215) will anchor the linebacking corps.
Seniors Nathan Ladehoff (5-8, 220) and Jackson Anderson (5-10, 160), and juniors Jesse Herdon (6-1, 215), Paxton Olson (5-10, 170), Adam Griess (5-10, 185), Ty Skalka (5-11, 240), and Colton Haight (6-5, 170) all are looking to contribute this season.
The Mustangs open the season with a home game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Aug. 28.
August
28, vs. GICC
September
4, vs. Wilber-Clatonia; 11, at Fairbury; 18, vs. Lincoln Lutheran; 25, at St. Cecilia
October
2, vs. Sandy Creek; 9, at Superior; 16, at Gibbon; 23, Doniphan-Trumbull
