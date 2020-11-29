Three starters return at Sutton from last year's team that finished 24-4 and placed fourth in Class C-2 boys state tournament.
"We have a solid core of returning players this season," said coach Jon Ladehoff. "We have a strong group of senior leaders who do a great job of leading by example."
The three starters back are seniors Cade Wiseman, Quenton Jones and Tyler Baldwin.
Wisemen finished last season by averaging 11 points per game, while Jones averaged 9 points and Baldwin 8 points and 4 rebounds.
Other players returning are senior Jackson Anderson and junors Colton Haight and Jesse Herndon.
Looking to contribute are sophomores Nathan Baldwin, Garrison Perrien and Caleb Ladehoff.
"We need to develop some depth, so that we will be a competitive team throughout the season," Ladehoff said.
