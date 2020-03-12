LINCOLN — Cade Wiseman was fouled at the buzzer of regulation after he forced a turnover in a tie game.
Wiseman sprinted 3/4 of the length of the court to beat the horn. His lay up fell short at the rim, but a whistle blew.
The referees decided 0.4 seconds should be put back on the clock and Wiseman should have two charity shots to try and finalize the outcome.
The first one fell short.
"Don't rush!" the crowd yelled. "Bend your knees!"
The second went long. 41-41.
Overtime ensued.
"It's nerve-wracking, obviously. You don't want your season to come down to free throws," Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said. "We've talked a lot to our young guys about not doing dumb things. And that wasn't the most intelligent thing we could have done. Luckily, (Wiseman) missed them."
Wiseman didn't need the free throws. He banged home a 3-pointer eight seconds into the extra period. Quenton Jones followed with one of his own. Colton Haight sunk four consecutive free throws. Jones hit one on each of two separate trips. Jacob Haight finished the quarterfinal victory off with a layup at the final buzzer.
Sutton celebrated. Centennial sulked. The Mustangs won the extra period 14-7 and the game 55-48 Thursday at Lincoln Southeast to advance to the Class C-2 semifinals.
"Yeah, I missed those two free throws, but I'd rather have it be me shooting than anyone else," Wiseman said. "That's just the way I am. I want to shoot at the end of the game. Unluckily, they didn't go in. So I was ticked off. I wanted to come out and hit a shot. So I pulled up and hit it and that got the gears going."
The response the second-seeded Mustangs showed after shooting poorly and trailing the better half of four quarters was impressive.
"The kids just kept battling," Sutton head coach Jon Ladehoff said. "They just never quit."
Even down by as many as seven points to a Centennial team it had beaten twice before with 3:30 on the clock, Sutton never panicked.
The Mustangs just fed their big man Tyler Baldwin, who scored all of his game-high 14 points in the second half. Ten of them came in the fourth quarter. Baldwin scored on four consecutive Sutton possessions with under two minutes.
"We weren't hitting a lot of outside shots and (Centennial) was packing in the zone and we're thinking the outside shots looked good. We hit a couple, but the kids just kept battling," Ladehoff said. "Finally, later on, we were able to get the ball in the paint some and we were able to finish around the basket.
(Baldwin) does a good job of finishing around the basket, so the kids did a good job setting screens for him, and he did a great job of coming off them and we got the ball into him and he finished."
It felt like deja vu of last year's first round outing for Sutton where a poor opening quarter was the Mustangs' demise.
But finally, shots fell.
"The kids knew we were right there — it was four (points), it was six, just a couple possession ballgame. The kids just stuck with it," Ladehoff said.
Much of Centennial's success hinged on grinding out possessions and converting late during them. A majority of the Broncos' scoring was on the shoulders of Jacob Bargen, who scored a team-high 13 points — all in the first half. Bargen exited early in the third quarter after suffering a sprained ankle on what Scholl called a "basketball play."
While Bargen averages 11.6 points for Centennial, Scholl said his value defensively is more important. The Broncos needed that late.
"He's our best defender," Scholl said of Bargen. "He's held a lot of players underneath their average."
Sutton recovered its shooting percentage by making 10-of-18 in the fourth quarter and OT combined. But before hitting seven shots in the fourth, the Mustangs had just 10 combined made shots in the first three frames.
The Mustangs finished 9-of-17 from the free-throw line, which is where Centennial could've clinched the game had the Broncos not gone 6-of-12 in the last eight minutes.
Sutton moves on play No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur in Friday's semifinals at 8:45p.m. in the Devaney Center.
The NSAA announced late Thursday that the tournament schedule remains fluid. Friday's games are still on as scheduled until further notice.
Centennial (21-5).........8 16 5 12 — 48
Sutton (24-2)..............10 7 8 16 — 55
Centennial (48)
Jacob Bargen 5-6 2-2 13, Cooper Gierhan 5-13 1-2 7, Caleb Horne 3-9 3-6 10, Lane Zimmer 2-3 0-0 4, Maj Nisly 1-3 2-3 4. Totals: 16-35 12-20 48.
Sutton (55)
Queton Jones 2-12 2-5 7, Colton Haight 2-5 4-4 8, Dawson Nunnenkamp 2-7 0-0 6, Jacob Haight 5-9 1-2 12, Tyler Baldwin 7-9 0-0 14, Cade Wiseman 2-9 0-4 6, Eli Skalka 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 20-52 9-17 55.
Three-point goals — C 4-13 (Bargen 1-1, Gierhan 2-7, Horne 1-4, Nisly 0-1); S 6-23 (Jones 1-9, Nunnenkamp 2-6, J. Haight 1-2, Wiseman 2-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.